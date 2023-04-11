A guide to Dublin restaurants near the 3Arena

A general view of the 3Arena as it is set up for a combat event prior to Bellator 291 at the 3 Arena in Dublin. (

Going to a concert at the 3Arena, formerly known as The Point, is always exciting, whether you’re from Dublin or travelling a distance to see your favourite act, it’s usually going to be a memorable night.

For those looking to make the most out of a visit to the famous venue, there are plenty of nearby bars and restaurants too book for a pre or post show meal and drinks

Here’s your guide to Dublin restaurants near the 3Arena:

Ruby's Pizza And Grill

Mouth watering food at Ruby's Pizza And Grill.

Based beside the 3Arena Dublin since 2017, this is a great spot for pre gig food and drinks. You can meet some friends for drinks on the terrace before or after seeing your favourite artists.

It’s famous for its finest quality cocktails, award winning wings, pizzas and house smoked ribs, there’s something on our menu for everyone.

The Green Room

The firepit at the Green Room.

Located a stone's throw away from the 3Arena, The Green Room Bar is the perfect spot for some tasty food and delicious drinks. The modern bar boasts a large, heated beer garden, they’ve all Sky Sports channels, and a professional pool table.

They serve a limited menu on 3Arena concert nights but ensure all their customer favourites are still there, including pasta dishes, burgers, and wings.

Ryleigh's Rooftop

Scrumptious grub at Ryleigh's Rooftop.

Take the lift to the sixth floor of The Mayson and discover Ryleigh’s Rooftop Steakhouse, with a stunning outdoor terrace. You can soak up the panoramic vista of the Dublin Mountains, the River Liffey, and the city centre.

An open kitchen and grill add a sense of theatre to the room, where they make succulent steaks and pasta favourites, their chefs pack every mouthful with international and Irish flavours.

Elephant and Castle

The famous wings at Elephant and Castle.

If you’re looking for something filling before a gig, you need to head to Elephant and Castle. They have everything you’re craving, whether it’s chicken wings, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, or omelettes. It’s not too pricey and it’s only a five-minute walk from the venue.

Brewdog

Half the menu is vegan/ vegetarian at Brewdog.

Right across the River Liffey, there’s 32 taps of incredible craft beer and a mouth-watering food menu in Brewdog. Not to mention the roaring fire pit, shuffleboards, and two outdoor areas.

Their chefs prepare their classic monster burgers or buffalo wings or if you’re a lover of all things plant-based, half the menu is vegan or vegetarian.

Stack A Restaurant

Stack A Restaurant at Urban Brewing is one of the most unique settings and dining experiences in Dublin.

Accessible by walking or taking the Luas, Stack A Restaurant at Urban Brewing is one of the most unique settings and dining experiences in Dublin. Located in Dublin Docklands and tucked away in the 200-year-old vaulted CHQ building, formerly known as Stack A.

It’s an architectural masterpiece, the centenary brick and stone walls makes for an unrivalled atmosphere and cosy setting. Dishes are influenced by our journeys around the world and have been crafted using locally sourced ingredients of the highest quality.

The Gibson Hotel

Food from First Dates restaurant, Coda.

You can take the lift to the First Dates restaurant, Coda where the menu offers a mix of tasty European dishes and specialty cocktails at affordable prices.

Coda takes its name from Led Zeppelin’s final studio album, and like its namesake, is pretty legendary too. It’s open on 3Arena concert nights from 5.00pm – 9.00pm.