‘A dream of mine has always been to travel route 66 on a Harley-Davidson’ says Dubliner who won over €400,000 in Lotto

A lucky Dublin Lotto player has described their shock at winning €410,608 as they collected their prize from the National Lottery this afternoon.

The ecstatic player, who wishes to keep their win private, said it took them a few days to digest the fact that they had won the life-changing prize.

“I was just in complete and utter shock. I actually hid the ticket somewhere in the house for a couple of days until I could calm down and get my head around it. I must have checked it a hundred times just to be sure I wasn’t dreaming”, they said.

“A dream of mine has always been to travel route 66 on a Harley-Davidson and I can’t believe I’m finally able to do it.

“It’s just wild, I never thought something like this would happen to me. I’m looking forward to taking care of the family and celebrating with them.”

The player successfully matched five numbers and the bonus to scoop €410,608 in the Lotto draw on Wednesday, July 20.

The winning Quick Pick Play with Plus ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at Tesco Superstore, Whitestown Road, Rush, Co Dublin.

As there was no winner of the €5,191,323 jackpot on offer on Saturday, July 30, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €5.5 million.