8 of Dublin's most affordable chicken fillet rolls

As the cost-of-living crisis sees the cost of some of our favourite treats continue to rise, we’ve decided to investigate the cheapest chicken fillet rolls in Dublin.

There’s nothing more Irish than heading to the deli and getting a baguette filled with a fillet of chicken and your favourite salads.

The phrases, “plain or spicy?,” and “cut in half?” are music to the ears of most Irish people

Here’s where you can go to get a decent roll — most are priced with two salads included.

Supervalu Talbot Street

Right next to Independent House, Supervalu offers you a chicken fillet roll with any salads you want, and a bottle of water included for just €5.

Declan & Donal’s Deli

A family-owned takeaway deli serving a wide variety of foods on Bolton Street sells their chicken fillet roll with filling of your choice for €4.20. There’s plenty more on the menu including pasta dishes, paninis, and they’re famous breakfast rolls too.

One customer said: “I could not recommend this place enough. Not only is the food incredibly fresh tasting, it is delicious. The staff are probably some of the nicest people I have met, and I always feel welcomed into the deli.

“What makes this place even more perfect is how fairly priced everything is. This is my favourite place to get breakfast and/or lunch.”

News Cafe

Known for “Curing Hangovers Since the Last Century,” this Blackrock cafe has divine chicken fillet rolls from €5.50.

A quote from their menu reads: “You'd better be hungry, it's a BLT on top of a hot chicken.”

Customers have said: “The sandwiches are huge on doorstep bread, and you will always be full after these giant sandwiches.” Another said: “The News Café is notorious for its heart stoppingly giant breakfasts. I've never come across a sandwich that not only fills you up but can only be finished in a marathon effort of grit determination.”

So, you’re definitely getting your money's worth.

Pip’s Deli

A locally owned cafe based at 105 Old County Road, Crumlin. They deliver everything from their Hot and Cold Deli Counters. It’s €5.50 for a chicken fillet roll with three fillings and a sauce, and if you’re feeling extra hungry, it’s €2 to add on a portion of chips.

Ger’s Deli, 347 Ballyfermot Road, Cherry Orchard

A trip over to Ger’s Deli in Ballyfermot on any Sunday morning will confirm that they have some of the best deli food in Dublin. Ger’s have a queue out the door every weekend whether it’s for a hangover cure or after match feed. You can get a chicken fillet roll for €5.50.

Dunnes Stores

Located all around the county, and all around the country, Dunnes probably has the cheapest chicken fillet roll on offer, starting from €3.50. So, if you’re feeling hungry in town you’ve plenty of options from George's Street, Stephen’s Green, the Ilac Shopping Centre, and Henry Street.

Centra, Stoneybatter

If you find yourself in Dublin 7, you can get a classic chicken fillet roll for €4.25 in the Centra deli. With the option to sit in and chill with your roll, you don’t have to worry about rushing home and it going cold.

Mace, South Circular Road

For just €4.50, you can grab yourself a scrumptious roll on the south side. The perfect stop if you’re visiting the gardens at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the Guinness Storehouse or the Irish Museum of Modern Art.