40 people to appear before Dublin courts charged with offences including burglary and associated crime

A total of 40 people are set to appear before Dublin District courts this morning charged with offences including burglary and associated crime.

The 39 men and one woman, aged between 18 and 63, have been charged with a total of 60 offences.

They will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ), Swords and Balbriggan District Courts.

A garda spokesperson said an additional two people, who were arrested as part of this operation, are being dealt with under the Garda Youth Diversion Scheme.

Gardaí said a comprehensive policing operation was conducted as part of Operation Thor in North Dublin.

“The operation was carried out by gardaí in the Coolock and Raheny districts and specifically targeted organised crime groups and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends,” the spokesperson said.

