3Arena denies Macklemore claim of $40,000 fine for going over time at Dublin gig

US superstar Macklemore kicked off his European tour in the 3Arena earlier this month

Macklemore performs at The 3Arena Dublin on April 03, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns)

The 3Arena has denied claims by US superstar Macklemore that he was fined $40,000 for going over time at his Dublin gig earlier this month.

The Thrift Shop rapper kicked off his European tour in Dublin on April 3 and 4, and yesterday took to TikTok to say he faced a hefty fine for performing extra songs at the concert.

He posted a video from the 3Arena gig claiming: “They told me I was gonna be fined for going overtime so I did this. Bank account -$40,000. The people are always more important than the bank account.”

He told the audience: “I’m gonna be fined $10,000 for every minute we go over. You know what I say, f**k it.”

Macklemore then proceeded to perform his famous song, Can’t Hold Us.

One fan joked: “Good thing you shop at the thrift store, save so much money.”

But a spokesperson for the 3Arena said: “There aren’t any fines for a start. If a concert runs over, there will be some extra charges because the security staff run into overtime, we can’t send them home before the concert is done, and that would be a cost for the artist.

“In this particular incident, he was off stage before 11pm, so no extra charges applied at all.”

Macklemore performed in Dublin on April 3 and 4. During his stay, he spent some time playing golf at the famous Portmarnock Links in north Dublin.

In a video created by the rapper’s golf clothing brand Bogey Boys, he said: “The thing about Links golf is....I don’t know, I’ve never played this s**t.”

He then putts the ball and scores a double bogey.

The hotel said: “Delighted to have @macklemore play our championship links course over the weekend. We hope you have a ‘Glorious’ time in Dublin and best of luck with the concert tonight in the 3Arena.”