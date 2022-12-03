12 Dublin pubs that sell a pint of Guinness for a fiver or less

Get yourself a pint without having to pay an arm and a leg

Dublin is the home of Guinness and with St Patrick’s Day 2023 fast approaching pubs across the fair city are expected to sell thousands of pints of the black stuff.

In fact, boozers across the capital started doubling their keg orders weeks ago in preparation for the stream of tourists that will flock to the capital for the festivities.

But with inflation increasing the price of pints, it’s hard to find a place to go where your favourite beverage isn’t overly expensive.

So, we’ve come up with a list of where you can find you don’t have to worry about the costs and get yourself a lovely pint of Guinness for €5 or less.

Downey’s Bar

This Cabra pub is selling a pint of plain for €4.50, and if Guinness isn’t your thing, they have other drink specials every night. The pub has all major sporting events on big screen, music on Saturday nights and Sunday evening, as well as karaoke bingo on Thursdays.

The Auld Triangle

This warm authentic inner-city Dublin pub nestling at the junction of Gardiner and Dorset Street sells Guinness for just €4.50.

Gladstone

If you want to trek to Skerries for a day at the beach or some scrumptious sea food, you can finish the day by getting a pint of Guinness for €4.70 in Gladstone.

The Snug

If you fancy a pint after a long day of Christmas shopping in town, head to Stephen’s Street for a pint of Guinness for €4.70.

Annesley House

This old traditional but vibrant pub that is very simple in style sells Guinness for €4.80.

Padraig Pearse

This local, friendly pub on Pearse street is serving €5 pints of Guinness.

Jackie’s

The pub dedicated to Jackie’s army has been delighting the 90’s babies with their themed cocktails and decor. You can sit beside the Xtra-Vision sign or posters of Britney Spears, and sip a pint of €5 Guinness.

The Lamplighter Lounge

The long established friendly local bar, set in the heart of the Liberties sells Guinness for €5.

Liberty Belle

After a busy day at the Christmas markets, you can get yourself a pint of Guinness for €5 in Liberty Belle.

The Clock

If you’re looking to check the time, head to Thomas Street for timeless memories and a Guinness for €5.

O’Reilly’s

This large and lively Victorian-era bar on Tara Street has stunning iron chandeliers, old railway arches, and Guinness for €5.

J.T Pims

This Dublin city cocktail bar is known for serving great food, drinks and loads of craic. In the New Year, J.T Pims will be doing a special offer on Guinness and will sell it for €5 every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.