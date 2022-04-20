115 homeless people died in Dublin last year, new figures show

The number of homeless people dying in Dublin has doubled in two years. Photo: PA Media.

Some 115 homeless people died in Dublin in 2021, marking the third year in a row the figure has climbed.

The latest increase represents a rise of 39 from 76 to 115, the figures released under the Freedom of Information Act to The Irish Examiner show.

The number of homeless people that died in Dublin more than doubled from 2019 to 2021.

There were 6,707 homeless people using emergency accommodation in the Dublin region at the end of February, of which 1,996 were children, more than at any time in the previous 12 months, the latest report from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive in recent weeks shows.

There were 851 families in emergency accommodation. 851 families represents an increase of 135 when compared with February 2021, when there were 716 families in emergency accommodation.

The number of children residing in emergency accommodation has risen to 1,996, a further 236 children when compared to the same time last year.

More than half of the adults and families that presented to the DRHE in February of 2022 did not have Irish citizenship, with 45pc of families and 49pc of single adults having Irish citizenship.

There were 3,256 single adults in emergency accommodation at the end of February 2022, up more than 200 on the same date last year.

Thirty-four homeless people died in long-term accommodation in 2021, while 46 people died in private and short-term accommodation.

A further 13 people without homes died in shielding facilities, while five died in housing-first accommodation and five more passed away in outreach services.

A total of 287 homeless people died in Dublin between 2018 and 2021.

The head of Merchants Quay Ireland has warned there will be “a steady growth” in the numbers of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in the coming months.

Chief executive Paula Byrne made her comments as the national homeless and addiction charity issued an appeal for donations to help fund its Sunday service.

Running from 9am to 1.30pm each week, clients can access hot food, showers, a change of clothing, phone charging, needle exchange and crisis supports.

Merchants Quay Ireland recently resumed a full Sunday service after being restricted to takeaway-only during Covid restrictions.

Ms Byrne said the Sunday service was particularly important in reaching those who may be experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“Since last year, homelessness in Ireland has grown by a staggering 10pc,” she said. “The latest figures from the Department of Housing show we now have over 9,000 people homeless.

“In the coming months, with the lifting of eviction bans, the reality of Covid job losses setting in, as well as soaring rent prices and the cost of living continuing to rise, we are anticipating more people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“We must remember that people don’t just become homeless during working hours,” she said. “No matter when a person finds themselves homeless for the first time, we need to be there to guide them towards the support they need.

“Life happens in the evenings and at weekends, so safeguarding our Sunday service is more important than ever.”

William Carroll, project worker with Merchants Quay Ireland, said: “A meal can be an important stepping stone towards secure accommodation and rebuilding a life for someone experiencing the trauma of homelessness.