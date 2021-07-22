Sluggish Drogs can’t handle the heat

It would be an exaggeration to call this defeat a roasting, but Drogheda United certainly couldn’t stand the 26-degree heat in Richmond Park last Friday night.

Competitive throughout the first half, the Boynesiders never warmed to the task once St Pat’s had got their noses in front and their fate was sealed the moment Robbie Benson tapped home the title contenders’ second goal 10 minutes from time.

The result means that Drogheda have recorded only one win in their last six outings, but after a similar run back in the spring they bounced back with four successive victories - starting with the rout of Waterford.

With the Blues next up in terms of league matches, Tim Clancy will be hoping for a similar change in fortunes, but first up it’s the visit of Derry City in the FAI Cup and perhaps a change of competition is just what Drogheda need right now to reignite their season.

At the same time it’s important to remember that the team are already punching above their weight given the club’s part-time status and limited budget. Back in March, if you’d offered them 30 points after 21 games they’d have snapped your hand off.

Clancy kept faith in the side that started the previous week’s disappointing draw in Longford, but Drogheda almost fell behind inside two minutes when Chris Lyons carelessly gave the ball away to Billy King who galloped forward menacingly before firing a 30-yard shot straight into the midriff of keeper David Odumosu.

Drogheda responded quickly when Darragh Markey skipped down the right wing and cut the ball back towards Mark Doyle who hooked a fine effort just over the bar.

Pats went even closer from their next attack as Sam Bone did really well to deliver a near-post cross from close to the corner flag, and Darragh Burns arrived with a flying header that flew across the face of goal and narrowly wide.

Again Drogheda went up the other end and conjured a good chance of their own as Conor Kane swapped passes with Killian Phillips and crossed towards Markey.

The former Pats ace teed up Phillips whose angled shot went just the wrong side of the upright.

Moments later Phillips had an even better chance to break the deadlock when James Brown’s cross dropped over the covering defence towards the teenager midfielder who got the timing all wrong on his attempted header.

After a water break for players to take on much-needed liquid in the baking sunshine, Gary Deegan saw a shot ricochet to safety off the head of Alfie Lewis.

Opportunities were coming thick and fast at both ends and only for Odumosu’s fingertips an attempted cross from Burns might have sneaked in under the crossbar.

Then a Markey pass almost put the on-rushing Kane through one-on-one with keeper Vitezslav Jaros, only for Burns to block the left-back with a brilliant tackle that possibly stopped a goal.

The Drogheda goal survived an almighty scramble in the 35th minute as centre-backs Paddy Barrett and Lee Desmond both missed the target from close range.

Pats themselves had a lucky escape in the 44th minute as Doyle charged down a Barrett clearance and the ball ricocheted straight to Jaros instead of Jordan Adeyemo who was standing five yards away. Adeyemo had been introduced mid-way through the half for Lyons who was forced off with a knee injury.

In the final moments of the first half Burns’ snap-shot flew inches wide, much to Odumosu’s relief.

Overall, Pats perhaps just shaded the first half in terms of clear scoring chances, but in the opening minutes of the second period the visitors kept their shape better and neither side had fashioned a clear-cut opening by the hour mark.

That all changed in the 61st minute, though, as Jason McClelland arrowed a pass from right to left into the path of Burns, who looked offside. There was no offside flag, though, and Burns teed up Chris Forrester for an easy finish to break the deadlock.

A Drogheda free kick 25 yards out provided an opportunity to get back on level terms quickly, but after netting with a similar effort in the clubs’ previous meeting Dane Massey blazed this one out of the ground - and that would proved to be their only shot at goal in the entire second period.

Coming up to the 80-minute mark Pats were looking increasingly comfortable, but they then made absolutely sure of all three points as Drogheda again appealed in vain for an offside flag.

Certainly Matty Smith was in splendid isolation when he was put through on goal, and although Odumosu denied him with a fine save Robbie Benson was on hand to tap home the rebound.

After that the final whistle couldn’t come soon enough for the Boynesiders, but there’s certainly no shame in losing to St Pat’s who are confounding their critics by lasting the pace so far in terms of the title race.

Behind Shamrock Rovers only on goal difference, they are proving very difficult to break down - let alone defeat - and all eyes will be on their next league outing when they face the Hoops in a mouth-watering derby in Tallaght Stadium.

Drogheda’s next league game against Waterford gives them an opportunity to get back to winning ways and a home win would surely copper-fasten their Premier Division status for another year - no matter what the mathematicians say.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Vitezslav Jaros 7; Sam Bone 7, Paddy Barrett 7, Lee Desmond 7, Jason McClelland 7; Alfie Lewis 7, Chris Forrester 7, Robbie Benson 7; Darragh Burns 7 (Ian Bermingham 82min, 6), Matty Smith 7, Billy King 7 (Ben McCormack 76min, 6). Subs not used: Josh Keeley, John Mountney, Kian Corbally, Tommy Lonergan, James Abankwah, Ross Fay, Barry Murphy.

DROGHEDA UNITED: David Odumosu 7; James Brown 7, Daniel O’Reilly 7, Dane Massey 6, Conor Kane 7; Luke Heeney 7 (Jake Hyland 64min, 7), Gary Deegan 6, Killian Phillips 7 (Dinny Corcoran 80min, 6), Darragh Markey 7, Chris Lyons 6 (Jordan Adeyemo 27min, 5), Mark Doyle 7 (Ronan Murray 64min, 7). Subs not used: Hugh Douglas, Charles Mutawe, James Clarke, Mark Hughes, Colin McCabe.

Attendance: 1,000