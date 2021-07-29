Dynamic duo leave no stone unturned

The hard work put in by club Captains Paddy Murphy and Yasmin Canning bore fruit in abundance with the successful running of the Drogheda & District Summer 5K road race last Sunday in Newtownstalaban.

This dynamic duo burnt plenty of midnight oil leading up to the race and they left no stone unturned in their quest to bring live racing back to Drogheda.

Conditions on the day were perfect for some fast running, with little or no wind but the temperature was rising and most athletes were glad of the early starting time.

Once the starter’s pistol went, it was down to business for this quality field of close on 150 athletes and the race was on in earnest with the first half mile being run at a hectic pace on the all weather track.

Leaving the grounds and heading out the Termonfeckin Road, a clear gap appeared with Colin Leonard pushing the pace closely followed by Paul Smith as they sped towards the mile marker at 5 minute mile pace.

Hot on their heels were a group which included Brian Martin and Colm Reilly and it was clear that the winner would come from one of this quartet.

With the turnaround point quickly reached, the race for the line saw Leonard continue to force the pace and only Smith could stay with him as they edged clear with just under a mile to go.

Leonard, who’s one of DDAC’s most improved runners over the last year, turned the screw over the last lap, while maintaining good running form to come home a clear and popular winner in a useful 15:54, with a tiring Smith runner up in 16:09.

Next in to complete a clean sweep of the medals was Brian Martin who crossed the line in 16:20, with Colin Reilly DDAC’s next finisher in 9th place in 17:26, with young Liam O’Grady 15th in 18:26.

Others who ran well included Paul McDonnell who ran a new PB time of 19:00, while Paul Reilly showed a return to form when clocking a solid 19:49 for this tough to run distance.

The Women’s race was never in doubt as four times former World Cross Country Championship runner up Catherina McKiernan romped home in 10th place overall in a lively 17:35 and this classy athlete really is a great advert for the benefits of running.

Fiona Kenna put the hard work in to finish 3rd in a solid 20:14, with Elaine McKiernan 64th in 23:08 and Nuala Reilly 71st in 24:37.

Also running well were club Juveniles Adam Russell and James Lawlor.

Further afield, at the AAI Summer Games which were held at Carlow IT, there were some good performances from DDAC track specialists with the run of the day belonging to David Walsh who had his fastest run over 1500m in a few years when finishing 9th in his heat in a lively 4:16.14 which is great running for a Masters athlete.

Running in the same race was Sean Toner who placed 10th in 4:29.41.

Tadhg Donnelly who will soon be departing to America on an athletics scholarship had a solid run to finish 4th in his 1500m Heat in 3:54.88 and he looks to be in great shape at the moment.

Donnelly’s race was won by Cian McPhillips who set a new National Under 20 record of 3:40.56 so he really is mixing it with the best athletes in Ireland and will benefit from the experience.

Mary Leech was DDAC’s sole female running in the 1500m and as usual delivered a quality run to finish 8th in a noteworthy 4:49.15.

Heat 2 of the 800m turned out to be somewhat like a club championship for with no less than five DDAC athletes battling it out for the bragging rights.

First across the line in 5th place was Mark O’Shea who had a sparkling run to finish in 2:01.89, leaving many of his younger rivals in his wake.

Next in 8th place was Tom Cummins who ran well to finish in 2:05.01, with training partner Jordan Kelly close behind in 9th spot in 2:05.08.

The Caffrey brothers have gotten into the habit of producing a nail biting finish and this was no exception, with Robert just shading it when finishing 10th in 2:06.21 to Harry’s 12th place finish in 2:07.93.