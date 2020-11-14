Some sympathy for departing Kierans

Manager Wayne Kierans watches the action unfold against Longford in what proved to be his last game in charge of Louth

Louth GAA are yet again beginning the search for a new adult team manager following the departure last week of Wayne Kierans.

His initial two-year term ended the previous Sunday with defeat to Longford, and while his appointment did allow the option for a third year, the County Executive chose not to exercise it. Results in the 2019 league campaign had shown promise, but a poor Qualifier defeat to Antrim in Drogheda put a real damper on the season.

League performances in 2020, however, have been hugely disappointing, with little or no positives to take. The round five display against Leitrim at Dowdallshill just before the first lockdown, where we suffered our fifth defeat in a row, was a particular low point. That loss all but confirmed relegation, with Cork merely adding salt to the wounds as they thumped us by 18 points in Pairc Ui Chaoimh when the league resumed.

News of the manager's departure therefore was not a huge surprise, but I still felt for Kierans when the news broke.

The O'Connell's clubman had done a tremendous job back in 2017 when leading the county Under-18s to a first provincial minor decider in 46 years. Although defeat to Dublin and Kerry followed the foundations for progress had been laid. But instead of building on that platform the County Board fast-tracked Kierans through to adult level as selector to the newly-appointed Pete McGrath. The result of this flawed decision was there for everyone to see in 2019 when the county struggled at times to even field a team at Under-20 level with the same crop of players.

In my opinion Kierans should have been left to concentrate solely on Under-20 manager duties for the 2018/2019 seasons and provided with whatever support and resources he required to develop that group to their full potential. The timing of his promotion to adult team boss would have then been the natural next step. Instead a good young coach is now on the outside looking in at sub-standard juvenile and adult county structures. This sort of short-term thinking and lack of vision has continually weighed heavily on the county.

The selection of a new adult team manager is a very important appointment, particularly in terms of convincing our best players, both present and future, to fully commit to the county cause. However the success or failure of football in the county does not lie at the door of the adult county manager. The county team is merely the shop window where our best wares are displayed.

What goes on behind the scenes is what will determine our success or failure.

After a decade of stagnation last December's County Convention elected a new chairman, vice-chairman and secretary in Peter Fitzpatrick, Sean McClean and Bob Doheny, with a strong mandate for real change.

Notwithstanding the current pandemic, I welcome a lot of what the new board have tried to do in the intervening period. However much more is required.

Change in any organisation is never easy. Not everyone will embrace it, but Louth GAA needs a clear vision and coherent plan for the future with key measurables within definitive timeframes.

Stumbling from one crisis to the next is no longer an option. All stakeholders, including the clubs, must get on board and play their part. Those unwilling to accept what is required need to step aside. The new stadium project can help create a central focus to help drive that change. The time for action is now.

A sub-committee consisting of the aforementioned trio, treasurer Aidan Berrill and county operations manager Francie McMullen will oversee the new manager's appointment.

Here's a quick look back at Louth County managers over the last 40 years:

2018 - 2020 Wayne Kierans

2017 - 2018 Pete McGrath

2014 - 2017 Colin Kelly

2012 - 2014 Aidan O Rourke

2009 - 2012 Peter Fitzpatrick

2005 - 2009 Eamon McEneaney

2003 - 2005 Val Andrews

2001 - 2003 Paddy Carr

1997 - 2001 Paddy Clarke

1994 - 1997 Paul Kenny

1991 - 1994 Declan Smyth

1987 - 1991 Frank Lynch

1985 - 1987 Mickey Whelan

1983 - 1985 Five Selectors under trainer Frank Fagan

1981 - 1983 Jimmy Mulroy

•Cork claimed their first championship victory over Kerry since 2012 as substitute Mark Keane scored a goal deep in added time at the end of extra time to dump Kerry out of the 2020 championship. Twenty-year-old Keane was making his debut and is only home on holiday from Australia where he plays AFL with Collingwood.

Hot favourites Kerry were strangely complacent in their approach and didn't appear to play to their strengths. Kerry management got their tactics wrong on the day and struggled to match their opponents' fearless tenacity and workrate. It was almost as if Kerry were setting themselves up and practising for a clash later in the championship with Dublin, a match now never going to happen.

We mentioned last week that inclement winter weather could have a major impact on results, and with the heavens opening in Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork took full advantage of the levelling conditions. They kicked 22 of their 23 kickouts long to create a massive physical battle in the middle third, in a real throwback to football of yesteryear.

The Rebels rode their luck at times and benefited from a series of sloppy Kerry misses and fluffed chances which allowed them remain in the game.

For those old enough to remember it was like a flashback to 1983 when Cork wing forward Tadhg Murphy goaled deep in injury time to deny Kerry a record nine Munster titles in a row.

I don't think it'll be the last of this season's shocks.

