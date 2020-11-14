No rush to fill Louth vacancy

County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick: 'I maintain that Wayne has a good future in the GAA and we wish him the best of luck going forward.'

Wayne Kierans' successor as Louth senior football manager will be handed at least a three-year term as the Wee County attempt to turn around their ebbing fortunes.

The Louth Management Committee met last Thursday night and decided that Kierans wouldn't be offered a third season, after his team were relegated to Division 4 of the league and made a first-round exit from the Leinster Championship.

A sub-committee comprising County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Sean McClean, Aidan Berrill and Francie McMullen have been tasked with overseeing the process of appointing a new senior manager, and already a return of the Colin Kelly/Colm Nally combination has been rumoured.

However, Fitzpatrick said the process of appointing a new manager was 'completely open' and there was no need to make a quick appointment.

Reflecting on the current situation yesterday (Monday) afternoon, Fitzpatrick said: 'Wayne gave two fantastic years and we had an option to give him another year and I'd say he would have taken it. I maintain that Wayne has a good future in the GAA and we wish him the best of luck going forward.

'But we're in Division 4 now and we were beaten in the first round of the Championship and we said we'd go for a new approach.

'A lot of people have contacted us from inside and outside the county - there's a few managers looking at their positions with their counties - we will interview people over the next couple of weeks and we will leave no stone unturned to find the right man for the job.'

'It's been a very unusual year and normally the Championship is in the summer and we would have six months to get someone, but we believe the National League won't start until the end of February and Wayne is only gone since last week.

'We're also trying to incorporate the Under-20s into the senior management role because we feel there's been a breakdown between the Senior and Under-20s.

'The manager will be given a minimum of three years and they will work very closely with the development squads as well.

'This is a very, very important situation. We have a new stadium as well which we will hopefully be playing at in two years' time, so we're going to take our time and do it right and if it takes an extra week or two to get the right person then we'll do that.'

And while there is a view among some in the county that O'Connell's clubman Kierans did well enough with the resources at his disposal, Fitzpatrick believes that Louth can do better.

'We are ambitious and we feel we have the players to be at least a Division 2 team. We had a very successful [club] championship this year and clubs like Cuchulainn Gaels and Wolfe Tones have excelled themselves, so Louth football is getting a lot stronger.'

Kierans' last match in charge of the county was the defeat to Longford last Saturday week in the Leinster Championship and last Thursday night a statement was issued, part of which read: 'Louth GAA Management Committee would like to sincerely thank Wayne and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks and Shane McCoy for their efforts.

'They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his management team.

'Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his management team all the best in their future endeavours.'

In a tweet, Kierans said: 'It was a real privilege to work with the various Louth teams over the past five years and also a pleasure to see first-hand the development of the best young players in the county.

'Thanks to all the players and management teams over this time and best wishes to everyone at Senior level and all the other age groups for the future years ahead.'

