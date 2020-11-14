Big prize at stake after Louth win in fine style

A scoring salvo which yielded 2-3 without reply in a six-minute spell mid-way through the second half paved the way for this comfortable win for Louth in Clones on Sunday last.

The victory sets up a winner-takes-all clash with Westmeath, with a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-finals the prize for the winners next Sunday in Ashbourne.

Louth dominated the early exchanges and led by 0-2 to 0-0 after 10 minutes, with Lauren Boyle and Kate Flood on target. Even at that stage they should have been much further in front, with a number of efforts dropping short or into the keeper's hands.

Longford hauled themselves back level soon after, with both Aoife Darcy and Grace Shannon on target, but at no stage in the match did they manage to get their noses in front and a superb score from Flood after good play by Eimear Byrne had Louth back in the ascendancy.

Another strong run by Byrne created a goal chance for Lauren Boyle, only for Grainne Reilly to get back and make a vital interception. Boyle and Aoife Byrne added points as the half drew to a close before a sensational 30-yard pass by the impressive Kate Flood found Lauren Boyle who nonchalantly rolled the ball into the net.

That goal was timely, coming in the 29th minute, and although Aoife Darcy replied with a score from a free the half-time whistle sounded moments later with Louth still leading 1-5 to 0-4.

On the resumption Kate Flood had an early chance to extend the Louth lead before Longford's Michelle Farrell was sent to the sin bin for a foul on Niamh Rice.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the midlanders then had a golden chance to get back in the game when they were awarded a penalty as Claire Farrell was fouled, but Eimear Heaney saw her spot kick pushed over the bar by Una Pearson.

Longford then reduced the deficit further as a loose pass by a Louth defender saw Heaney gain possession, only to be fouled, with Darcy converting the free to leave just two points between the teams - 1-5 to 0-6 - after 38 minutes.

Enda Sheridan's side then received another blow as they were reduced to 13 as midfielder Aisling O'Hara became the second of their players to be yellow-carded for persistent fouling.

This time Louth took full advantage with two brilliant goals in as many minute. First, a wonderful Lauren Boyle pass found Eimear Byrne and the St Mochta's star unleashed an unstoppable shot past Riane McGrath.

Shortly after Kate Flood got the goal her performance deserved with a well-placed shot into the corner of the net. Flood and Boyle added further points as the Reds led by a convincing margin of 3-8 to 0-7 at the second water break.

Eimear Byrne quickly extended the Louth lead to 11 points after the re-start, but Longford were given a glimmer of hope as Clodagh Lohan took advantage of a defensive error to find the net.

Both sides then had goal chances. Ashling O'Hara saw her shot drift inches past the post.

At the other end Kate Flood also came close, her shot hitting the post. To their credit the young Longford side never gave up and were given further encouragement when Grace Shannon picked up a loose pass and set Darcy free to fire to the net in the 54th minute.

That left the scoreboard reading 3-9 to 2-7 and at that stage it looked like Louth might have to endure a nervy finish. However, any hopes of an unlikely comeback were dashed when Kate Flood gained possession and her precise pass found her St Patrick's clubmate Aine Breen who drove the ball high into the net from 25 yards.

Louth almost had a fifth goal late on, but this time Flood was again denied by the woodwork, with Lauren Boyle adding a point from the resultant play.

Overall, Louth manager Wayne Freeman will be very happy with his side's showing when you consider that they have not played a competitive match since early March.

The win will certainly boost confidence levels ahead of this weekend's meeting with Westmeath.

Although it took the forwards the first quarter to find their range, they were clinical thereafter, while Aoife Byrne and Aine Breen dominated the midfield exchanges and the defence also impressed.

Louth mentor Lee Hunt was pleased with his side's showing in Clones, saying: 'The win was just reward for the players who have worked very hard over the past two months on the training ground.

'As a management team we had a close look at Longford and we were confident we could do well.

'We started very well, creating some very good chances. It took until the water break for our forwards to find their rhythm and then they took their chances, creating some impressive scores with great link-up play.

'What was most impressive was how all our players stuck to the game plan and worked as a team.

'Later in the match, the subs we introduced all did a fine job.

'Some of our score-taking was class, and it must be remembered it was our first competitive outing in six months.'

Louth: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Eimear Murray; Claire Donnelly (0-01), Shannen McLaughlin, Michelle McMahon; Aine Breen (1-00), Aoife Byrne (0-01); Róisín Kavanagh, Eimear Byrne (1-01), Niamh Rice; Lauren Boyle (1-04, 0-02 frees), Kate Flood (1-03, 0-01 free), Aoife Russell. Subs: Rebecca Carr for Kavanagh, Aimee McNally for Rice, Lauren McFaul for Donnelly, Seoda Matthews for Hand.

Longford: Riane McGrath; Caoimhe Lohan, Eimear O'Brien, Grainne Reilly,Clare Farrell, Orla Nevin, Hannah Glennon, Kara Shannon, Aisling O'Hara; Michelle Farrell, Aoife Darcy (1-04, 0-04 frees), Grace Shannon (0-01); Clodagh Lohan (1-00), Emer Heaney (0-01, penalty), Kamille Burke. Subs: Orla Farrell for Nevin, Lauren Maguire (0-01) for Burke, Ciara Mulligan for Glennon.

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down)

The Argus