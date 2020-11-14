North Louth celebrates Biden's election to US Presidency

As Joe Biden's great great grand father James Finnegan sailed with his family past Carlingford on board a ship destined for New York, he could never have imagined that the seaside village would one day celebrate a descendant's election as the President of the United States of America.

Yet, on a misty Sunday afternoon, locals gathered to mark the election of Biden as the 46th President of the United States and recalled his two previous visits to the land of his ancestors.

Eamonn Thornton, who is related to the new President, revealed he had spoken to Joe Biden by phone in the days before the election. He said that the Democratic candidate had promised that he would return to Cooley in his role as President.

'He's like one of his own,' said Eamonn, recalling how he had met his famous cousin in Lily Finnegan's in Whitestown. 'I remember when he arrived, the security man said, where the hell are we and Joe said 'you're in heaven.'

As he proudly displayed a photograph of himself and his daughter during the then Vice-President's visit in 2016, he admitted he was feeling 'very emotional' as he had just visited the graveyard at Killwarra, where Biden's Finnegan ancestors are buried.

Eddie Marmion and his granddaughters Leah and Kelly were also celebrating the election of their famous relative. 'It's brilliant,' said Eddie.

Sporting a 'Cousin Joe' rosette, Cllr Andrea McKevitt, said that while she didn't meet him on his previous visits, she was hoping she would next time. 'It's wonderfully, truly magnificent,' she said, confessing that she'd had 'a lot of sleepless nights' waiting for the election results to come in. 'It's very exciting for our family,' she continued, adding that she was getting a lot of slagging that maybe that was where her political streak came from.

John Owen Finnegan, who is originally from Willville, was there with his wife Daire, and their family. John, who met his famous cousin in Lily Finnegan's, says he remembered his mother talking about relatives who had emigrated to America. 'He's such a wonderful charismatic character,full of kindness, generosity, honesty and integrity,' said Daire. 'He's a man of the people.'

Of course, the President elect's most famous Louth relatives are rugby stars Rob and Dave Kearney. While they weren't at the Irish for Biden celebrations, Rob did tweet his congratulations to his cousin.

The Argus