Mother of 12 was 'begging aggressively' near Drogheda town centre, court hears

A mother of twelve who was 'begging aggressively' near the town centre has been fined.

Rosa Havirneanu (53), Liam Leech Terrace, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to a charge that she did, while begging, harass, intimidate and/or obstruct passers-by in Bolton Street on 27 February last.

Evidence was presented by Sgt John O'Hehir that at 4.20pm on that date it was reported to gardaí that the defendant was begging in an aggressive manner.

She was shaking a cup at people, tapping them with a walking stick and shouting for money. This occurred at the entrance to a shopping centre where the woman was blocking the passage of pedestrians.

She was arrested and subsequently charged and after caution replied that she was sorry.

Solicitor Siobhán Murphy said that Rosa Havirneanu was originally from Romania and has been 23 years in Ireland. She has twelve children ranging in age from 16 to 30.

She suffered a stroke in 2019 which affected her.

She offered her apologies to the court and gardaí and said she wouldn't do this anymore, the solicitor continued. It was her first time in court.

A fine of €105 was imposed.