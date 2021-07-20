Man threatened to shoot gardaí, Drogheda court hears

Gardai responded to incident at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

A 23-year-old man who threatened to shoot gardaí when they responded to an incident at the Lourdes Hospital has been given an opportunity to come up with a charitable donation to have charges arising from the matter struck out.

Nathan Cassidy, Abbey Grove, Navan, Co. Meath, pleaded guilty to three Public Order charges when he appeared before Drogheda Court.

He admitted engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words, failing to comply with the direction of a garda and failing to give his name and address.

It was stated the defendant has no previous convictions and had little recollection of the events of 7 December 2019.

Evidence was presented that at 6.30pm on that date gardaí went to the hospital where a man was causing a disturbance.

Cassidy became aggressive and abusive to the officers and threatened to bite them.

He was given a direction to desist. He refused to leave the area and was arrested.

En route to the garda station he said, 'I'll get a gun and shoot you all', the court heard.

Barrister Michael Miley submitted that this was a rather unfortunate incident for which his client apologised.

Cassidy was taking tablets without a prescription and didn't remember a whole lot of the incident.

However, he was no longer on illicit substances and was fully employed.

Judge McKiernan remarked it was quite serious public order in the circumstances.

She remanded Cassidy on continuing bail to 11 October next for payment of €400 to the Red Door Project.

If that was paid, the judge said she would give him a chance. Otherwise, a fine of €200 would be imposed on the Section 6 charge.