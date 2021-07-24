Homeless services 'at full capacity' in Drogheda and Dundalk

Sinn Féin Councillor Joanna Byrne has expressed concern that Homeless Services in Drogheda and Dundalk are at full capacity resulting in homeless people being turned away and denied assistance.

'I am aware the two main sources of emergency accommodation in the county, Drogheda Homeless Aid and Dundalk Simon have been at full capacity over the past number of weeks with neither having a free bed come up at all in over a week,' she said at the July meeting of the Municipal District of Drogheda. She was advised there were moves to increase capacity in Dundalk to serve the County. However, Cllr Byrne implored the Council for balance.

'I've said it here before, whilst people are always thankful of any offer of assistance when they are in the depths of despair and presenting as homeless, there is a reluctance in Drogheda people to leave the town and avail of a bed in Dundalk, and vice versa,' she added. 'People are no doubt at their lowest ebb when facing this challenge and do not want to leave their support networks, whether that be family members, doctors, counsellors etc, particularly if they don't drive. We need more homeless beds in this town, to serve those in need in Drogheda.'

The Director of Services for Housing said the local authority is effectively managing the need for homeless services and suggested the spike that had been expected following the eviction ban being lifted hadn't materialised.