Drogheda man erects signs with messages of hope around town centre

A Drogheda man has erected some signs around the town centre to let people know they are important and to talk to someone if they are struggling with their mental health. Karl Lynch has joined forces with SOSAD to create the signs, which he has paid for himself, and dotted around the river areas, where people often feel most vulnerable.

'It started a few weeks ago when I saw a painted rock that had been left out in Oldbridge that said 'You are important', and I was thinking that was a nice idea,' said Karl. 'Someone could be walking by and they could be feeling very down or depressed, and that simple message could give them a bit of hope or lift their spirits a bit.'

Karl thought there should be more messages of hope and positivity around, to offer hope and support for people.

'There should be something, especially around the suicide hotspots near the rivers and bridges, so I decided to pay for a few signs to be made and put them up around the town,' he explained. 'Sadly, everyone knows someone who has been affected by suicide, and we all feel down ourselves too,' he says. 'The last year and a half have been very hard on people, and I'd like to think it might stop someone doing something they could regret.'

Karl hails from Ballsgrove, and has been on hand to help those in despair before in the past.

'I used to work in a niteclub, and it happened me a couple of times that people would be thinking of jumping in the river, and you'd have to stop and talk to them,' he recalls. 'Even last summer, I was coming home from work late at night, and just walking past Dominic's Bridge there was a 21-year-old sitting on the wall, rocking back and forth, and I asked him was he alright, and he just kept wrapped m arms around him and helped him off the wall, and called for help.'

Karl hopes that his signs will help people know they are valued and there is always someone to talk to.

'The woman in SOSAD was delighted to be associated with it, and I'm hoping that people in other towns or villages might do the same thing,' he adds. 'There's always someone who knows what you're going through and can help.'

If you are affected by anything you have read, you can contact SOSAD on 041 9848754 for 24 hour support.