Drogheda man Enda Murray's movie to be premiered at Galway Film Fleadh

A Drogheda-born film director is making waves with his latest production set in his adopted home of Australia.

Dr Enda Murray is Director of the Irish Australian Film Festival and is proud to announce that his new project 'Áine Tyrrell - Irish Troubadour' will have its World Premiere in Ireland this week.

'After filming on and off for five years and then finally two years of hard graft I'm delighted to announce that my feature documentary has been accepted to screen online at the Galway Film Fleadh,' said Enda from his home in Sydney. 'Thanks to everyone who helped to get this show on the road'! 'Áine Tyrrell - Irish Troubadour' primarily looks at the migrant experience of living between two cultures as witnessed by Galway-born singer and mother Áine Tyrrell, who settled in Australia 11 years ago.

Adding tension to the film is Áine Tyrrell's journey through domestic violence and a harrowing story, currently all too common, of living with a violent partner.

'This journey began in Ireland but continued in Australia,' explains Enda, who is from the well-known Murray clan of Rope Walk. 'Áine's creative and inspiring escape involved her buying a vintage bus in which to travel around Australia with her three children and play her music along the way. These trials are set against a picture of Australia, which while living up to its reputation of sun and fun, also hints at the neo-conservatism which plagues the country in its dealing with its Indigenous population and its struggling arts sector'.

Áine says this is a dream come true for her.

'Five years ago, when Enda asked to start filming me for a documentary about my life, I couldn't have imagined it'd be premiering in my city of birth at the Galway Film Fleadh. It breaks my heart to not be able to get home to be there, but to be honest, I'd probably be a bit of an emotional mess if I did, because I am already here blubbering at all the lovely messages people are sending me about it,' says Aine.

'I don't talk much about our past and being survivors of domestic violence because I've been so busy building me and my kids a brighter future. Sometimes I forget how far we have come and this movie documenting all that time is humbling'.

'Áine Tyrrell - Irish Troubadour' is a continuation of Enda's work creating filmic explorations of migration and culture. He left Drogheda to emigrate to London in 1985 and produced his first short film 'Rope' - a no-budget short drama filmed in squats in South London with homeless members of the Irish community.

In 1987 Enda Murray worked with Ken Lynam and Don McGee of the The Irish Video Project, on their Channel 4 documentary 'Suspect community' which examined the impact of the UK Prevention of Terrorism Act on the Irish community in England.

Almost ten years later, he moved to Australia to document Irish women migrants in Sydney ('Gaelic Girls') before moving back to the UK to make 'Reel Irish' which looked at three generations of Irish dancers in London and Coventry.

Back in Australia in 2000 Murray devised and produced 'Road' (a docu-drama made with the Indigenous community in run-down inner-city Sydney) for SBS - the Australian national public broadcaster.

His PhD film in 2014, 'Secret Family Recipes', explored his migrant connection with Ireland and his family, against a theoretical background of 'intercultural cinema' - described by film scholar Laura Marks as work which occupies the space between two cultures.

The 33rd Galway Film Fleadh is on this week from July 20th to 25th and tickets for Enda's film from July 23rd to 25th can be bought on www.galwayfilmfleadh.com.