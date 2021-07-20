Drogheda girl (9) raises over €800 for number of charities

'The world is full of kind people; if you can't find one, be one'.

The favourite saying of a very special nine-year-old, who has single-handedly raised money for almost ten charities in the past few months.

Young Erin Townley has raised over €800 for NECRET, the Gary Kelly Centre, Drogheda Homeless Aid, Drogheda Animal Rescue and the Drogheda Women & Children's Refuge to name put a few, all through being an enterprising entrepreneur!

'I kinda felt bad for all the charities and the animals and stuff who need help, and I have a dog called Duke and a kitten called Lola, and they are very lucky, and some pets aren't so lucky,' explains Erin, who is a student in Marymount School. 'We actually rescued Lola, as my Nana took me on an important job at a woman's house, and she had a kitten she couldn't take care of, so we rescued her and now she's mine.'

Erin's big heart extends way beyond rescuing cats and she has now presented cheques to all the charities and received thank you letters in return.

Her mum Sheryl and dad Aidan are very proud of their daughter, and love that she thinks of others, although there was a slightly less altruistic reasons at the start!

'She took a notion one day that she wanted a skateboard, and nothing would do her but she pay for it herself,' says her mum Sheryl, who also has two other children, Rosa (4) and Rian (1). 'So she took some fruit from the fruit bowl, biscuits from the press and Coke from the fridge and set up a little stall in the driveway, and within the space of half an hour, she had enough money for the skateboard!'

Erin decided then she would start raising more money for animals and sick children, and soon enough, people were starting to drop things into her to sell on her little stall.

In all, she gave €55 to NECRET (North East Cancer Research), €40 to the refuge, €40 to the Gary Kelly Centre, €40 to DAR (animal rescue), €40 to homeless aid, €40 to the 5th floor in the Lourdes, €40 to Boyne Fisherman's River Rescue, and with the help of Sinead Boylan and Natalie Kelly of Drogheda Dolls, €345 to the local Alzheimer's fund.

As well as all the local charities, Mini-Doll Erin also sent a cheque for €222 to Cork for Autism Assistance Dogs and is not finished yet.

'She really loves hearing how much her money helps people and was thrilled to hear how many meals her money would provide to Drogheda Homeless Aid,' adds Sheryl. 'People have been great donating bits and bobs for her to sell, and even Michelle Lawless gave her jewellery in little packages to sell, although the soft drinks raised the most!'