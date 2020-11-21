Winter Fair goes online

Jewellery and other gifts made by local craftspeople could help inspire your Christmas list this year

For many people, Louth Craftmark's Winter Fair, which took place in the wonderful setting of Bellurgan Park for the past three years, marked the start of the festive season.

It was the perfect occasion to embrace the Christmas season, with a wide selection of gifts from some of the north east's top craft makers and artists, against a backdrop of gorgeous decorations, seasonal music and Christmas scents from the kitchen.

This year, in common with so many other live events, the 2020 Louth Craftmark Winter Fair will be different. In order to comply with government guidelines, the fair is going on line on Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21.

A recent survey revealed that Irish shoppers have embraced online shopping, with almost half saying that they are doing more shopping online than before due to the pandemic.

Lots of Irish retailers have adopted to e-commerce, developing attractive websites, offering click and collect options, and stepping up to the plate to get orders out in time for Christmas.

Local artists and craftmakers are also adapting to this new way of doing business and Louth Craftmark's Winter Fair promises to provide a unique opportunity to browse and purchase beautiful high-quality art, craft and designer gifts from the comfort of your own home.

Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a collective of talented north east based artists, craftspeople and designers, who have come together to promote and support each other. The network was founded in 2006, with members representing creative disciplines including ceramics, print, jewellery, textiles, furniture, sculpture and painting.

For this virtual Winter Fair, there will be a series of engaging live streams from twelve artists, including Carlingford-based award-winning maker of contemporary handmade jewellery Garrett Mallon, Dublin based ceramic artist Michele Hannan, Emma Fallon from Emma's So Naturals Eco-Soy Candles, and designer hand-weaver Liz Christy from Monaghan.

The live streams are scheduled to be broadcast on Friday and Saturday from 7pm to 9pm, and can be accessed via the Louth Craftmark website LouthCraftmark.com and Louth Craftmark Facebook page.

This is a rare opportunity to take a look inside the artists' studios, hear what inspires them and see first-hand how they create their work. There will also be opportunities to engage with the artists, ask questions and win prizes.

Louth Craftmark Winter Fair organiser and ceramicist Sarah McKenna has commented, "We are delighted that we can proceed with the Louth Craftmark Winter Fair this year. This is a culmination of all our efforts throughout this difficult year, and will be a wonderful celebration of our work. It is so heart-warming to see such an appetite to support local businesses and to buy Irish this year. The artists and I have been working tirelessly behind closed doors, and we can't wait to showcase our work and give the public a sneak peek into our studios and workspaces in our online event. We'd like thank Louth Enterprise Office for their support.'

The artists taking part in this years Louth Craftmark Virtual Winter Fair

Cushla Of Gullion

Caóilfíonn Murphy O'Hanlon takes inspiration from the beautiful landscape surrounding her home on the slopes of Armagh to create textile art which burst with the colours of the Irish landscape. Using a combination of Irish wool and natural dyes, she makes wall hangings, pictures, and wearable art from felt.

www.cushlaofgullion.com

Emma's So Naturals

Celebrating ten years in business this year, Emma's So Natural were born out of a desire to find natural products for the home. Since then the Ardee based family business had grown to produce a wide range of scented eco soy candles, oil diffusers and soaps, all made from natural ingredients, which come in beautiful packaging.

www.emmas.ie

Garrett Mallon Jewellery

Carlingford based jeweller Garrett Mallon is known nationally for his unique handmade silver and gold jewellery, which often incorporates semi-precious stones and pearls. As well as producing ranges stocked in the likes of Kilkenny Design and Avoca as well as international outlets, Garrett works to commission. One commission included cuff links for President Elect Joe Biden when he visited Ireland.

www.garrettmallon.com

King's Forge Glass

Grace Brennan makes exquisite fused glass pieces from her studio at King's Forge outside Castleblayney. From one-off statement pieces to unique Christmas decorations and sun catchers, Grace's beautiful pieces reflect the light and colours of the Irish landscape.

www.kingsforgeglass.com

Liz Christy

Monaghan based Liz Christy designs and hand weaves her pieces in her own Swallow Studios. Her scarves and wraps are made from the finest of wools in a huge range of colours, making them the perfect accessory for any outfit. She also makes a whimsical range of sheep cards, keyrings and brooches, ideal as stocking fillers.

www.lizchristy.com

Mary Cowan Ceramics

Based in Bridge Street Studios since 2009, ceramic artist Mary Cowan from Mullaghbawn creates pieces inspired by the patterns of nature as well as industrial found objects. Her work ranges from tiny acorns and seed heads to decorative wall art and lights. She exhibits extensively in Ireland and the UK and her work is held in private and public collections.

www.marycowanceramics.com

Orla Barry Art

Working out of Bridge Street Studios, Orla Barry is a painter and her collection of work also includes Giclée art prints of her original paintings, brooches, necklaces and greeting cards. She finds inspiration in animals, nature, sacred art, mysticism, surrealism, fairy tales, patterns and a search for perfect colour combinations. She regularly exhibits with Bridge Street Studios and has taken part in a number of residencies.

www.orlabarry.com

Órlaith Cullinane

Artist Oralith Cullinane is best known for her printmaking, painting and drawing. She is a member of Bridge Street Studios and has exhibited extensively in Ireland and Europe, in solo and groups shows, and has completed a number of residencies.

www.orlaithcullinane.com

Michele Hannan Ceramics

NCAD graduate Michele Hannan is based in Dublin where she creates decorative bowls, vases, birds, wall pieces as well as one off sculptural pieces designed on request. She has been working as a professional artist for over 30 years and exhibits in galleries throughout Ireland.

www.michelehannanceramics.com

Rachel Tinniswood Textiles

Working from Bridge Street Studio since 2007, Rachel is a mixed media textile artist inspired by nature, particularly the flowers which grow in the garden of her Ravensdale home, and the mountains and seascapes of north Louth. She uses embroidery, fabrics and paints to create delicate wall hangings, cards and wearable art.

www.racheltinniswood.ie

Sarah McKenna Ceramics

A member of Bridge Street Studios since 1999, Sarah McKenna has built up an international client base for her distinctive ceramic pieces which combine functionality with beauty. Her impressed pieces are reminiscent of vintage wallpaper, while her Home Comforts and Rainbow Tiles feature inspirational messages.

www.sarahmckenna.ie

Soilse Candle Company

Designer Karen Lavelle switched to candle making when she returned to Ireland from New York. The name Soilse is taken from the Irish word for light or brightness. Based at Creative Spark, she makes hand poured fragranced candles and diffusers to capture the beauty of Ireland. She uses natural ingredients such as soy wax and essential oils, as well as environmentally friendly packaging.

www.soilsecandlecompany.ie

