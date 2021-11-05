Tristen Quinn missing, last seen in Togher

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24 year old Tristen Quinn, who is missing from his home on Sarsfield Road, Cork since Wednesday evening, November 3.

Tristen was last seen on Wednesday night in Doughcloyne area of Togher. He is described as being 6 ft tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Tristen was wearing a black woolly hat, black hoodie, combat pants, grey shoes and had a black and white bag with him.

Gardaí and Tristen’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Togher 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.