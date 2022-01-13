Tributes paid to former Gaeltacht Department Secretary General

Tadhg Ó hÉalaithe, former Secretary General of the Department of the Gaeltacht hailed from Clondrohid.

THE death has been announced of a former Secretary General of the Department of the Gaeltacht, Tadhg Ó hÉalaithe, who hailed from Clondrohid near Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

Mr. Ó hÉalaithe spent many years in the Gaeltacht Department’s top Civil Service job, during which time he was credited with directing significant funding to the Gaeltacht area on the doorstep of his native Clondrohid.

The former Ard Rúnaí died on Monday after a long illness and he is survived by his widow Mai, children and grandchildren. According to the death notice on RIP.ie, Mr. Ó hÉalaithe died at his home in Clondalkin, Dublin.

According to Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan, Mr. Ó hÉalaithe had always been a ‘cara sa chúirt/friend in court’ for the people of the Múscraí Gaeltacht. “I would like to extend my condolences to Mai and his entire family.”

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann founder and director Labhras Ó Murchú was among those to pay tribute to Mr. Ó hÉalaithe.

“He was an exemplary Gael and a noble man, and he often stood in the bearna baoil on our behalf,” said the former Senator.

Tribute was also paid by Údarás na Gaeltachta Chairperson Anna Ní Ghallchóir.