St Mary’s pupils are delighted to be coming - and overjoyed with the Leaving

Some of the very happy new St Mary’s Secondary School First Year students who have settled in to school life in St Mary’s very well with the help of their Fourth Year Buddies: Ruby Prenderville, Róisín Ní Liatháin, Grace Nash, Grace Duarte and Tamara Pilat

Former students at St Mary's Secondary School in Macroom jump for joy after finding out their Leaving Cert results on Friday.

THE wheel keeps turning. Last week saw an incoming wave of new students at secondary schools across the country - and an outgoing tide of Leaving Cert students who opened a website on their phones to see what results they had garnered following the correction of their exam papers during the Summer.

In previous years, the Leaving Cert students were gone and, it has to be said, forgotten by the time the new First Years arrived in the building. This year there was a bit of a crossover though the Leaving Certs didn’t have to come in.

In St. Mary’s Secondary School in Macroom, the Leaving Cert students pictured above jumping for joy, will be finding out their CAO fates on Thursday. Good luck to them.

Go n-eirí leis an gCéad Bhliain sa scoil freisin. I hope they have a happy and successful time in St. Mary’s. The ‘Buddy System’ is a great initiative from the school.