Debate around Kenny is the new Saipan

Not since two men fell out under the Pacific sun on an island few of us had ever heard of before – except for maybe military history buffs – has there been a more divisive issue in Irish football.

Not even John Delaney’s ill-fated tenure as FAI Chief Executive roused as much passion as what to do about Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. There’s the pro side and the anti side, with very little room for views on the matter anywhere in between.

Generally speaking we’ve fallen the pro side of the debate. From day one we wanted the Tallaght man in the role. We wanted to see that vision of Irish football he so brilliantly elucidated. We looked at what he’d done in his club coaching career and wanted a bit of that for the national side. We still do and, yes, we still do think it’s possible.

It is, nevertheless, worth questioning that assumption. It’s certainly possible that because we backed his appointment that many of us are unwilling to admit we might have gotten it wrong. It would be a perfectly human thing to do. We’ve as much emotional creatures as ones driven by logic, no matter what we like to tell ourselves.

Let’s be honest here the results have been pretty poor. Ireland sit in fourth place in Group A, four points behind the mighty Luxembourg. The boys in green have yet to win a competitive game under Kenny.

It would be pretty unusual if people weren’t questioning his management after such a poor run of results... and, yet, we still think some of the criticism of Kenny has been off-base.

When Kenny was appointed it wasn’t to get short term results. It was always going to be a long term process and the thing about long term processes is that they take a long time. Not to be too glib about it.

Kenny’s been in the job barely eighteen months – a wet week in international football terms where the manager only has a limited opportunity to work with the players. And with the pandemic Kenny has had even less of a chance to do that than he otherwise would have done.

Even so it does appear as though Kenny has created the beginnings of something potentially interesting and maybe even exciting. He’s moulding a young side and, while there’s sure to be fits and starts, progress is being made.

To jettison that now or even at the end of the campaign would seem madness to us. At the very least Kenny deserves the qualifying campaign to for the 2024 European Championships to see where this thing might be going.

Still even with that you do get the feeling that he needs something a little more tangible to go his way to placate those who might like to see him replaced. Strictly speaking – beyond coefficient points – it doesn’t matter if Ireland win or not in Baku this weekend, but it might be no harm for Kenny if Ireland won it.

The debate goes on.

As ever Klopp speaks with real conviction

When somebody speaks with that sort of clarity you do rather tend to sit up and take notice.

We’ve become so accustomed – far too accustomed – to the dissemblers, to the double speakers, to those too afraid to say much of anything at all that when somebody just speaks their mind openly it makes for a refreshing change.

It helps too when the man speaking his mind is so obviously a decent person, a man of stature and quiet authority.

Jürgen Klopp, despite being a most popular man, doesn’t just say what people want to hear either. To openly question, as he did, Brexit as a guest in the country that just voted for it took guts, agree with him or disagree with him.

It says a lot too that despite that intervention he was still somehow able to stay above the fray of the culture wars enflaming public discourse in the UK. Klopp, you see, is something of an independent republic. Klopp is sui generis, and it makes him the perfect messenger to speak out on the vaccine issue in football.

It somewhat beggars belief some of the figures that are being bandied about about the Covid 19 vaccination rates of professional footballers – less than 50% at some clubs – when you consider that an outbreak has the potential to cause the cancellation of games, or even in the best case scenario might force a player to miss a run or two or three fixtures. Seasons have turned on less.

The low vaccination uptake amongst Premier League players is quite out of proportion with the population writ large, which poses its own question as to why that might be the case. It’s been speculated that with a lot of free time on their hands professional footballers are more susceptible to misinformation than most, and maybe they are.

It could also just be the case that as young, incredibly fit individuals they don’t fear Covid 19, that the chances are even if they do contract it, they’ll be fine. On its face that doesn’t seem unreasonable, but there’s more to it than just that obviously enough.

For his part Klopp cut through the noise so expertly that it’s sure to have an impact. Not just in terms of combatting the disinformation – which he did – but also in terms of laying out the social contract and debt we owe to each other.

With Klopp leading the way, Liverpool’s squad is now, he says, 99% vaccinated. If only other managers were as proactive. Then again not all managers have the intelligence – in absolute or in emotional terms – of Klopp. Few of us do.

Despite the small numbers of vaccine sceptics out there – in this country alone 90% of adults have taken the jab – they make an out-sized amount of noise. Most of us are slow enough to call them out for fear of blow-back.

Not Klopp. That’s the measure of the man.

Motion 19 has one serious flaw

It’s hard to imagine that in just a little under three weeks time that the inter-county GAA season as we know it could well be no more. Changed and changed utterly, a terrible beauty born at the October 23 Special Congress.

For an organisation we sometimes think of as conservative, the GAA has been pretty radical of late so don’t for a moment think this seismic change can’t happen.

We could well be entering a world where the Munster championship is relegated to the status of the McGrath Cup, as one delegate to the County Board said on Monday evening, with the league supplanting the championship as the race for the Sam Maguire.

Given how poor this year’s provincial competitions were – Ulster aside – you can understand why there’s a mood for change. It’s just not working for anyone any more. Not for spectators and not for players, who are understood to be, by a solid majority, in favour of the changes proposed in Option B (what was previously referred to as Motion 19).

And there’s a lot of merit to it. A league-based championship with teams of a similar level playing out matches across the summer months has the potential to be absolutely fantastic. We would, however, question certain aspects of the plan.

The principal one being having the Division 3 and 4 champions in the mix for the All Ireland championship knock-out phase. Does this not totally undermine the entire purpose of having a league based system?

Those two teams would surely be little more than lambs to the slaughter against their higher ranked opponents in the ‘preliminary’ quarter-finals. Exactly the type of mismatch a league structure should aim to avoid.

The problem with Option B as we see it is that it’s a camel, a cow designed by committee, in seeking to please too many constituencies it could well end up pleasing no-one. How else would you end up with a championship structure that accommodates the 17th and 25th best teams in the country at the business end, but not the 6th and the 7th?

It could still pass, but it probably needs a rethink.