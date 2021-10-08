Cork

Debate around Kenny is the new Saipan

The debate around Stephen Kenny will continue win or lose in Baku this weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile Expand

The debate around Stephen Kenny will continue win or lose in Baku this weekend Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

corkman

Damian Stack

Not since two men fell out under the Pacific sun on an island few of us had ever heard of before – except for maybe military history buffs – has there been a more divisive issue in Irish football.

Not even John Delaney’s ill-fated tenure as FAI Chief Executive roused as much passion as what to do about Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. There’s the pro side and the anti side, with very little room for views on the matter anywhere in between.

Generally speaking we’ve fallen the pro side of the debate. From day one we wanted the Tallaght man in the role. We wanted to see that vision of Irish football he so brilliantly elucidated. We looked at what he’d done in his club coaching career and wanted a bit of that for the national side. We still do and, yes, we still do think it’s possible.

