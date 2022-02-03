Wins for Mallow, Charleville and Fermoy in the Munster Junior Leagues

Plenty of Munster Junior rugby action for local sides last Sunday as Mallow, Muskerry, Charleville and Fermoy all took to the field with wins for three of the four sides on the day.

In Section A, Muskerry remain second from bottom after a thrilling game at home against Kilfeacle and District – a game the mid-Cork side would agonisingly lose by 36-32.

Muskerry did get two bonus points on the day which helps them to seven points from five games – plenty work still to do.

This 10 try thriller saw Kevin Kinnane bag a hat trick of tries for the with Kevin Doyle and Diarmuid O’Donnell also touching down on the day. Gavin Heuston kicked four conversions and a penalty. For the boys in blue tries from Mark Jones, Dan Horgan, Tom Feeney, Lewis Grice and Liam Donovan gave Muskerry a valuable bonus point with Rob Cahill slotting over two conversions and a penalty.

Muskerry lost nothing in defeat here as they died with their boots on in one of the games of the season.

No league action for Muskerry next week – their next outing in the league comes on February 20th, another home fixture, this time title chasing Newcastle West come to town.

Mallow continue to fight hard in Munster Junior League Section B with an impressive away win over Galbally RFC on Sunday afternoon.

In less than ideal conditions for expansive and free flowing rugby Mallow showed their adaptability as they led by 13-0 at the interval – holding on for a well-deserved 13-7 win at the finish.

Mallow began the game with a strong wind and driving rain to their backs and dominated the early exchanges up to the 20-minute mark.

On 10 minutes the Cork side forced their hosts into an error and from the resulting midfield scrum, a well worked, pre-rehearsed move resulted in Eoghan Barry touching down in the corner for his fourth try of the season.

Mallow followed up shortly afterwards with a penalty from the boot of Jimmy Glynn to go into a 10-0 lead.

Galbally pushed hard to get on the score board but were thwarted at every turn with some excellent defensive plays from a resilient Mallow rear-guard.

Galbally continued to push hard and dominated the remainder of the opening half however a second penalty from Glynn had the boys in green heading to the break in a commanding lead.

Galbally came out after half time with a pep in their step and with the elements in their favour pushed hard to get back on terms.

To their credit, Mallow managed to hold them out until the hour mark however Danny Hayes finally broke through the Mallow defensive pack with John Keirins adding the extras.

The home side continued to keep the heat on the visitors but on this day Mallow would survive and collect what could turn out to be a very important four-point haul come the business end of the season.

Next up for the St Joseph’s Road side is a home clash with Abbeyfeale this Sunday at 2.30pm.

In Section C, Kanturk continue to lead the way however the Duhallow side sat out league action last weekend. Fourth in the table Charleville did play however as they squared up at home to Ballincollig with Fermoy also taking to the field, Waterford City provided the opposition at the North Cork venue.

Fermoy’s 26-8 point win over Waterford City was a pretty fair reflection of the way this game went as the home side dominated pretty much from the off.

A brace of tries from PJ Lloyd set the tone for Fermoy with Ian Pratt and Francis John O’Flynn also touching down.

Ben McCarthy slotted over three conversions to round off a good day for the victors. Andrew Condron bagged the only try for the Deise side with Jack Jacob adding a penalty.

Finally, Charleville powered to Munster Junior Cup success last weekend with their 32-14 win over Youghal. Plenty of promise from the boys in red and white.