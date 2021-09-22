Sheer delight as Muskerry claim County Cup

Action from the County Cup Final between Mallow and Muskerry at Musgrave Park last weekend

The clash between Muskerry and Mallow in the County Cup Final last weekend was always likely to be a cracking cup tie – and so it was with Muskerry running out two-point victors, 23 to 21.

Both sides had earned the right to their place in the showpiece game with impressive displays with little between then in early season form – all things being equal this one had genuine Cup Final written all over it.

In perfect conditions for flowing and attractive rugby the 4G pitch at Musgrave Park was the ideal location for a game that would ultimately live up to the impressive surroundings.

Mallow got off to a dream start with Chris O' Regan powerfully charging over from close range to put Mallow into a 5-0 lead.

Stuart Henderson slotted a penalty shortly afterwards to build the score board as Mallow looked to put this one to bed as soon as possible.

Muskerry entered the fray and scored a converted try of their own through strong phase play from the forwards. Both sides exchanged penalties in the second quarter.

On the half hour mark, Mallow found themselves down to 14 men as Sean Glynn was shown a red card something that would ultimately hamper Mallow’s chances of success.

On the stroke of half time, Muskerry added another penalty to go in at half time 13-11 to the good and looking good for what would be a famous victory for the Mid-Cork men.

The second half began well for Muskerry as they scored a fine try to go into an 18-11 lead. Mallow, demonstrated serious resolve and against the odds fought back to lead late on.

Out half Ken Mills led the way as the pack powered on resulting in a try from Dylan Walsh with just 15 minutes remaining. Substitute David O' Sullivan converted to bring the sides level.

Mallow were piling on the pressure at this stage winning a host of penalties. O' Sullivan converted a straight forward but pressurised penalty to send Mallow into the lead with eight minutes remaining but as the clock wound down Muskerry demonstrated great resolve and snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat by scoring a late try.

Sheer delight for the men in blue and their fans while for Mallow, that final score was to end their chances of success – to the victors the spoils, to the vanquished nothing, but what might have been.

Up next for Mallow is a visit to Clonakilty on Saturday in the Junior Clubs Challenge Cup – the boys in green will need to bounce back from the county Cup final loss while for Muskerry, a great start to the season for a side looking to make the most of their vast array of qualities.