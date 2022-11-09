Rugby round-up: Mallow sit in fifth after result against Crosshaven

Despite the recent adverse weather conditions, last weekend there was a significant number of Munster Junior games that went to post with all of the local North and Mid-Cork sides getting to show their wares on the Munster Junior league stage.

With some clubs diverting away for Cup action the previous Sunday there was significant interest in last weekend’s league as clubs look to nail down some early season positional security as the competitions amble towards what is usually a very busy December.

First up, plenty of attention surrounding Mallow last Sunday as the boys in green welcomed Crosshaven to St Joseph’s Road. Mallow have been hugely impressive so far this season, after taking their first County Cup in over half a century while also maintaining a significant challenge near the top of the J1.

This weekend’s opponents, Crosshaven came to Mallow looking to put a dint in the home side’s chances of league success but when finished, this game just enhanced the positivity surrounding the Blackwater Valley side, Mallow RFC winning out by 26 - 10 in less than ideal conditions for attacking rugby – all signs pointed to a difficult day for the home side.

Despite injury keeping a half dozen first team players out of action, Mallow fielded a very strong 15.

Having defeated this particular opposition in the County Cup semi-final a few weeks prior, Mallow would have known that their guests would have been intent on some form of revenge but credit to Mallow they looked to build the scoreboard right from the off.

With the visitors infringing at the ruck on a couple of occasions early on, David Cogan put three points on the board after just five minutes and before the end of the first quarter, those three points became six from the trusty boot of the fullback.

Crosshaven replied with a penalty of their own to make it a three-point game. Seán O'Riordan was to the fore for the home side as he made a crucial pressure-releasing turnover, just as Mallow were camped deep in their own half.

The home side's sizable pack, consisting of Aaron Holland, Chris O' Regan and the O' Callaghan brothers; Micheál and Dan, to name but a few, asserted their dominance at scrum time as Haven retreated to a more defensive setup.

After two scrum resets, the referee was left with no option but to award a penalty try. Mallow 10 to the good at the break, 13-3.

On the restart, the hosts again looked to put even more daylight between the sides with a third Cogan penalty making it 16-6 before Crosshaven enjoyed a spell of pressure.

Stephen Hayes found himself sent to the sin-bin and Haven capitalised on their 10-minute numerical advantage by notching their first and only try of the game. The Mallow bench emptied as Tom Connaughton, Rory Murphy, Gavin Sheehan and Aiden Twomey made considerable contributions.

Mallow's backs demonstrated great hands on a number of occasions releasing Yasushi Katsuta down the wing only for two fine cover tackles saving what looked to be guaranteed tries.

Cogan lifted the siege somewhat adding another penalty to make the score line 19-10 with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock. It took until the last play of the game for the home side to add another try.

A period of sustained pressure deep in the Crosshaven 22m led to Stephen Finn crashing over the whitewash following a classy tip-on pass from Eoghan Buckley. Cogan added the extras to close out the game and bring it to a 26-10 result.

This result meant the North Cork side now sit in fifth place in the Munster Junior Division 1 table, with three wins out of four. Up next is a visit to Thurles on Sunday, November 13, who will no doubt be smarting from an away loss to Clonakilty over the weekend.

Also in the J1, Muskerry took on Old Christians looking to get their title challenge back on track after some difficult days. This clash was doubling up as a Junior Club Challenge Cup game and unfortunately for the Ballyanly men the result didn’t go their way as Christians took the spoils by 14-6.

A brace of penalties from Rob Cahill had Muskerry in the lead early on with one pen from Conor Dolan keeping Christians in touch early on – a lead that the boys in blue would hold to the break.

A try from Tadgh O’Brien turned this one on its head with Dolan kicking two further penalties to seal the deal deservedly for Christians.

In the J2, Fethard took on a Galbally-Mitchelstown side that have shown really well so far, this season. Prior to kick-off this one had all the makings of a genuine competitive clash about it and true to form the sides delivered a pulsating game, right to the final minute.

19-17 in favour of the Tipperary side in this top-of-the-table clash at Galbally was harsh on the vanquished team but in truth little to suggest that the Galbally-Mitchelstown title challenge should halt here.

Josef O’Connor and Richard Anglim bagged tries for Fethard with O’Connor adding three penalties. John Kerins and Pat O’Donoghue hit back with tries for the home side – the boot of Pat Shanahan converting both while chipping in with a penalty.

Fermoy, rumbling along nicely this year took on and defeated Scariff 25-13. Ben Twomey notched up two tries, two conversions and a brace of penalties for the victors with his teammate, Francis John O’Flynn also collecting a try.

Scariff hit back with tries from Bill Molloy and Jack Devaney with Jason Monaghan kicking a penalty but in truth the better side won on what was a great day for the North Cork club.

Charleville continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 season beating Douglas by 40-7. Jessie Smith scored two tries with Mattie O’Neill, Keith Smith, and James Flynn each touching down for the victors.

Keith Smith kicked four conversions with Charleville also bagging a penalty try. Ben O’Flynn got a try for Douglas which was converted by Padraig McSweeney but this one was all one-way traffic.

Finally, Kanturk were hugely impressive as they put a dent in Tralee’s title ambitions with a 31-22 home win.

Brian O’Sullivan scored another two tries for Kanturk with Stephen McAuliffe and Michael Twohig each crossing the whitewash. McAuliffe added four conversions and a penalty to put the first notch in Tralee’s loss calendar.

Tralee fought all the way with tries from Mikey Lyne, Ben Glavin and Seán Dowling, Seamus Lynne adding a brace of conversions and a penalty but the better side won here.