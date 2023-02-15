Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rugby round-up: Mallow continue excellent form with narrow win over Old Cresent

The North Cork side pull off a classic second half come-back to see off the Limerick side

Mallow celebrate their last minute victory over Limerick side Old Cresent last weekend Expand
Mallow out-half Yasushi Katsuta fizzes a pass out to his backs against Old Cresent last weekend Expand
Dylan Walsh crosses the whitewash for his try against Old Cresent last weekend Expand

Close

Mallow celebrate their last minute victory over Limerick side Old Cresent last weekend

Mallow celebrate their last minute victory over Limerick side Old Cresent last weekend

Mallow out-half Yasushi Katsuta fizzes a pass out to his backs against Old Cresent last weekend

Mallow out-half Yasushi Katsuta fizzes a pass out to his backs against Old Cresent last weekend

Dylan Walsh crosses the whitewash for his try against Old Cresent last weekend

Dylan Walsh crosses the whitewash for his try against Old Cresent last weekend

/

Mallow celebrate their last minute victory over Limerick side Old Cresent last weekend

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

It was a weekend of Cup action for local sides in the Munster Junior Rugby with Charleville, Kanturk, Mallow and Muskerry all taking to the field looking to progress in the Munster Junior Cup.

Junior Rugby has been kind to north and mid-Cork sides this season with most sides doing very well in their respective grades.

Privacy