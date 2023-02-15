Rugby round-up: Mallow continue excellent form with narrow win over Old Cresent

It was a weekend of Cup action for local sides in the Munster Junior Rugby with Charleville, Kanturk, Mallow and Muskerry all taking to the field looking to progress in the Munster Junior Cup.

Junior Rugby has been kind to north and mid-Cork sides this season with most sides doing very well in their respective grades.

Last Sunday, Mallow continued their recent run of exceptional form with yet another win, this time a classic second half comeback was required as the north Cork side dug deep to pull this one of the fire at the death – having trailed 19-10 at the interval – Mallow defeated Old Crescent 28-26.

The Avondhu side were at home on the day in what was their first game of this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup. The home side were looking to build on a good run of recent results and secure a place in the last 16 of the competition, while the Limerick outfit would provide stiff opposition, as they featured numerous players looking to break into the club’s AIL Division 2A side.

The hosts began well as Sam Glynn notched a well struck early penalty. Old Crescent responded with an attack of their own leading to a converted try. Sam O’Riordan, Stephen Finn and Dylan Walsh all managed to score tries for Mallow with Glynn adding two conversions and a total of three penalties.

Dean Grady (2), Patrick Dolphin, and Aaron Cosgrove hit back for the visitors with Cosgrove converting three out of the tries. This cup tie was a ding-dong battle from minute one to minute 80, which saw the lead change hands on seven occasions. The huge crowd in attendance were treated to six tries and over 54-points in what was a thoroughly thrilling encounter.

The reward awaiting Mallow in the next round is a mouth-watering trip to Limerick to face reigning champions Young Munster in a repeat of last year's semi-final.

Mallow return to the league as they prepare to take on Kilfeacle in what will likely be the most important game of the season so far – Mallow in they go fourth in the J1 table – they lose their and their chances of making the playoffs will most likely be gone – big 80 minutes ahead.

Holders Young Munster also pushed into the fourth round with a 43-10 away win at St. Mary’s, but there was no good news for Muskerry who bowed out losing at home to Nenagh Ormond 29-15.

James Roche, and Tom Griffin scored a brace of tries for Muskerry with the trusty boot of Ciaran O’Connor adding a conversion and a penalty but on this day the spoils went north thanks to tries from Darragh Flannery, Patrick Scully, Ben Armitage and Joe Gleeson Conor O’Brien kicked three conversions and a penalty rounding off a good win for the Tipp men.

Much better news for Charleville as they brushed aside the challenge of fellow Cork side Kinsale by 31-12. Two tries from Liam Barrett and one by Michael Mullins set the victors on their way with Kian Smith slotting home two conversions and four penalties.

Charleville didn’t have things all their own way with tries coming from Dan Graham and Billy O’Riordan but on this day the spoils deservedly stayed with the north Cork side.

Another great win for high flying Galbally-Mitchelstown who beat Dungarvan on an impressive score line of 40-5. Pat Molloy, Dylan O’Gorman and a pair of Graham Burke tries was more than enough to get the job done but another from Pat Shanahan as well as a penalty try made this one comfortable from a long way out.

John Kearins kicked a penalty and a conversion with Shanahan also kicking a penalty. Robbie McGrath provided the only bright spot for Dungarvan when he went over for their only points.

Last, but by no means least, there was plenty to report from Kanturk this week as the only rugby club in the Duhallow area fought on many fronts affording players of all ages the opportunity to show their wares

In the Munster Junior Cup, the boys from the Banks of the Allow saw off Carrick-on-Suir by 41-27 in one of the most impressive displays of the season.

Tries from Ronan O’Brien, Colin Walsh, Éanna O’Mahony, Mat Daly, Eoin O’Sullivan, Brendan Kelleher, and Ciaran Vaughan rocked Carrick throughout the fixture with Matthew Hooton slotting over a trio of conversions.

Jack O’Connell, Fiachra Twohig and Ryan O’Donoghue hit back for Carrick – a penalty-try rounding off the vanquished side’s major tally. Fionn Barry hit two conversions with a penalty from Neil Moriarty rounding off what was an ill-fated day for a Carrick side that would have come into this one looking to take the spoils.

Kanturk has also qualified for the play-off to move up to Junior 1 Division 1 – fixture has not been nailed down just yet. The club’s Under 14s beat Old Christians 39-36 in a cracking tie last Sunday.

The win was all the more impressive when one considers that the north Cork boys were at one stage 17 points down to Christians, but battled back to take the spoils with the last kick of the match!!

Three tries from Alex O’Callaghan, a brace from Ronan Dillon as well as a major from Rhys Casey set them on their way with Ronan Dillon bagging three conversions and a penalty.

There was also a huge sense of pride floating around Duhallow rugby this week with the announcement that Newmarket’s own Ella Buckley, a member of Kanturk Rugby Club’s Girls Under 16 team has been selected into the Munster Girls Under 18 Squad for the Interpro Series.

This series will play games between all four provinces in Ireland.

President of Kanturk Rugby Club Tony Daly stated that: “We are so proud of Ella. She has been a brilliant member of our girls’ rugby teams over the years. Not only was she captain of the South Munster Under 16 development squad but for her to be selected for the Under 18s at the age of 15, shows her fantastic commitment, calibre and abilities as a player. What a great achievement.”

Ella, as they say, didn’t lick rugby off a rock as she has been steeped in the game all her life thanks to her mother Elaine coaching the girls locally for the last eight years. Elaine also herself played for Munster and Ireland.

The small matter of her father being Munster and Ireland legend Tony Buckley surely had some small part to play as well, but most of the credit for Ella’s successes so far should go to the player herself.

This week, Kanturk RFC’s Farrah Sheill, Saoirse Fitzpatrick, Meghan Sheehan and Lucy O’Donoghue (all members of the Kanturk Under 16 Girls Team) will play for South Munster Development against North Munster Development. Exciting times for all at Kanturk Rugby Club.