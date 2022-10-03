National Hunt racing returning to Mallow

Pictured ahead of the Co-Op Superstores Raceday at Cork Racecourse Mallow on Sunday, October 16 wereJohn O’ Carroll, head of retail at Dairygold and Andrew Hogan,general manager at Cork Racecourse Mallow, along with racehorse Super Citizen being ridden by local jockey Ambrose McCurtin. Photo:Peter Pietrzak.

THE runners and riders are gearing up for a spectacular day at the races with the ‘Sport of King’s’ set to make a welcome return to the Cork Racecourse in Mallow.

National Hunt racing will return to the North Cork venue on Sunday, October 16, with Co-Op Superstores, the retail division of Dairygold, back in the saddle for the fifth-year in succession as title sponsors for launch of the winter season.

The first race of a busy card will go to post at 1.55 pm with the feature race of the day, the Grade B Co-Op Superstors Handicap Steeplechase run over two-miles and one-furlong with a prize fund of €45,000, getting underway at 4.50pm.

Following the final race at 5.25pm there will be live music by The Joe Dolan Tribute Band, featuring Paschal Brennan.

Cork Racecourse general manager Andrew Hogan said the venue was delighted welcome Dairygold and Co-Op Superstores back on board for the day.

“Dairygold has supported us for many years and they’re now well associated with this national hunt winter season opener. We view this as one of the highlights of our 2022 fixture list and we are thankful to them for their continued support through what has been a difficult period,” said Andrew.

Dairygold head of retail, John O’Carroll, said the opening day of the National Hunt season at the Cork Racecourse was a natural fit for the company.

“As well as stocking an extensive range to farm, home and garden supplies in our 26 Munster stores, we’re proud to produce and supply Pegus horse feed to many horse owners and trainers who will be participating on the day,” said Mr O’Carroll.

“The Co-Op Superstores raceday is an event that many of our farmer members, customers and staff look forward to every autumn and we wish the team at Cork Racecourse the very best of luck with the day and the rest of the national hunt season,” he added.

Admission will be €20 (€15 for students & OAP’s) and if purchased online in advance at www.corkracecourse.ie a 10% discount will apply.

A free shuttle bus service will provided from Mallow Train Station and Mallow town over the course of the afternoon, with full details of the service on the website.