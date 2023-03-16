Millstreet beckons for best of hill runners for the Clara Hill Run on Sunday

Millstreet welcomes the Irish Mountain Running Association on a visit for the Clara Hill Run on Sunday at 2pm

Millstreet welcomes the Irish Mountain Running Association on a visit for the Clara Hill Run on Sunday commencing at 2pm.

Over the years, former world Hill Running champion John Linehan, former international Sean Twomey from Gneeveguilla, East Cork’s Tim O'Donoghue and Neilus Healy have sampled outright success in North West Cork.

Amongst the previous ladies winners were Moore Abbey Milers Mary Loiuse Ryan, Carol Finn (Leevale), Linda O’Mahony (Kenmare) and Trish Blackburn (Bilboa). Early season form can provide ideal preparation for the national championship series scheduled for Sliabh Donard, Mweelrea, Carrantuohill, Lugnaquilla and Galtymore.

In addition the European and World Championship trials will also be incorporated into the national championship to determine representatives for the Innsbruck and Stubai hosting in the Alps with the equivalent Masters scheduled for the autumn in Madeira.

A kids’ race with a parent commences at 1.15pm, the big race begins on Claragh Road over a picturesque route covering a 6.2 mile distance.