Mallow secure County Cup Final berth

COUNTY CUP SEMI-FINAL

Mallow 24

Clonakilty 0

We may well be just at the start of the club rugby season, but Mallow’s first team have already booked their place in the season’s first showpiece game, the County Cup Final scheduled to be played at Musgrave Park.

Mallow continued their strong start to the season last weekend with a comfortable 24 – 0 victory over a Clonakilty side that just couldn’t cope with the Avondhu men’s pace, power and superior early season fitness.

This County Cup semi-final was a genuine early season test for both sides and Mallow will be delighted that they managed to secure their spot in the final of this prestigious county final. From the off, Mallow were on their game heaping the pressure on Clonakilty from the first kick off.

After Clon put the ball out on the off Mallow made the very most of the resulting scrum platform with Sean Glynn breaking off the back of the scrum, passing to Stuart Henderson who in turn fed Ronan Mills.

Mills made the most of the space, laid off a perfect pass to Eoin Barry who raced away down the touch line to dot down in the corner for the perfect start.

By the 10th minute, the home side were once again celebrating after dogged work from the pack resulted in another big score.

This time it was Dylan Walsh that stepped off the pack, powering through to ground for his first try of the season – Henderson added the extras to heap more pressure on a Clonakilty side that were finding life on St Joseph’s Road. 12-0 to the home side.

The game was something of an arm wrestle up front for the next five minutes with neither side making major inroads – little doubting that the next score was likely to be a game defining moment.

Well, just before the half hour mark that score would come and fortunately for the boys from the banks of The Blackwater it was another try for the home side. This time it was Dan Lucey that would cross the whitewash, his second try of the season thus far.

Mallow were cruising into and subsequently out of the half time interval and following tireless work from the forwards, Owen Glynn exposed a weakness in the Clon outside defence and sped to the try line from 25m out.

Credit to Clon, despite looking destined to lose from a distance out they fought to get back into the game holding Mallow inside their own 22 for long periods but Mallow weren’t about to let their line be breached and managed to hold on until the final whistle to win on a very credible score line of 24-0 – and all this in front of a large local support.

Next up for Mallow is the final at Musgrave Park this Sunday.

Muskerry provide the opposition for this one – no question that both sides will need to be on their game if they are to bring home the first silverware of the 2021 season.