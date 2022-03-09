Mallow end league season on a high with win on St Josephs Road

All good things come to an end, well that is the way for Mallow’s rugby stars anyway as they saw off St Senans on St Joseph’s Road in their final league game of the 2021/22 season.

The North Cork side have played better this season, but St Senans are solid performers so any win over the Clare side must be considered a good day at the office.

In near perfect conditions for rugby the home side got off to a strong start and looked to build the score-board right from the off with an early penalty. Jimmy Glynn raising the flags for the first time on what turned out to be a solid day for the Avondhu side.

Soon after, Mallow almost opened their try scoring account through a strong carry from Owen Glynn, the Mallow man almost touched down only to be held up over the line when a try looked ominous.

The visitors grew into the game, exited well from their own try line and put the home side back on the back foot.

While the Banner men attacked with purpose, their defensive set struggled to stay on the right side of the referee, conceding a couple of more penalties – with Glynn banging over two further penalties before the half hour mark – Mallow led 9-0.

Senans fought back, however, as they almost dotted down for the game's first try only to knock on just short of the line.

Soon after, however, the visitors did score what turned out to be the game’s only try putting themselves within four points of the hosts. Glynn hit back before the interval with his fourth penalty sending Mallow in at the break up by 12-5.

Mallow managed to keep their opponents at bay for the majority of the second half holding Senans to just one score in the second 40, but Mallow's were far from perfect themselves as they too were only able to add three points to their first half exploits. Mallow deservedly ran out victors by 15-8 and will now turn their attentions to Cup action next weekend.

The victory see's Mallow end their league campaign on a positive note, currently sitting second in the table, thanks to five wins in their last five league games.

Next up is the small matter of another home game – this time it is Charleville that come to St Joseph’s Road for some Junior Cup this Sunday.

Ahead of that game with Mallow, Charleville took to the field in Section C last weekend where they faced up to table toppers Thurles. The Tipperary side are in touching distance of the title but needed a good showing against a Charleville side that are far from mugs – plenty to suggest this was going to be a good one.

And thanks to all those that took part on the day it very much was a good one with the Premier County side just edging it by five. 25-20.

Thurles had the home advantage for this one and took advantage of same with tries from James Maher, Paddy McGrath and Luke Kelly setting the home team up for the win.

McGrath crucially added two conversions and a brace of penalties to seal the deal. Ollie Young and Eoin McMahon replied with tries for Charleville with a pair of penalties and two conversions from Jessie Smith but ultimately the day was to be the league leaders as they look to push on to league glory.

Kanturk’s unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt last weekend as St Mary’s took down the Duhallow side by 12-8. Paul Loughran kicked four penalties for the Saints with Brian O’Sullivan touching down for the game’s only try for the away side. Paul O’Keeffe also kicked a penalty for Kanturk but this day was to be Mary’s.

Fermoy saw off Dungarvan by 27-10 in one of the North Cork sides best displays of the year. A try from PJ Lloyd converted by Ben McCarthy and a penalty by McCarthy had Fermoy 10-0 up at the turn.

Peter Stapleton and McCarthy added to Dungarvan’s woes after the turn with further tries before McCarthy converted the pair also adding another penalty.