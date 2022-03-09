Cork

Mallow end league season on a high with win on St Josephs Road

Mallow wrapped up their league season with a win at home win against St Senans Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile Expand

Diarmuid Sheehan

All good things come to an end, well that is the way for Mallow’s rugby stars anyway as they saw off St Senans on St Joseph’s Road in their final league game of the 2021/22 season.

The North Cork side have played better this season, but St Senans are solid performers so any win over the Clare side must be considered a good day at the office.

Privacy