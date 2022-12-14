Evan Byrne remains King of the Duhallow 5

Duhallow 5 winner Evan Byrne receives the Jer Murphy Perpetual Cup from Jer Murphy in the presence of Kieran Lenihan, Ayrton Group Photo by John Tarrant

USA based Evan Byrne defended his Ayrton Duhallow AC 5k title in Newmarket to complete back to back titles. Chilly but dry conditions made for a festive atmosphere, a large entry at the starting line including a number of established faces such as Olympic Gold medalist Paul O'Donovan.

With defending ladies holder Michelle Finn on international duty, helping Ireland to bronze medals in the European Cross Country Championship in Turin, it allowed the inform Sinead O'Connor from Leevale take the senior ladies honours.

At the end of a quality line up and hot competition, Byrne delivered a spectacular performance to duly hold off some of the best athletes from the South West Region and beyond. Run over a relatively flat and fast course, Byrne hung with Niall Shanahan (An Brú), Gavin O'Rourke (Leevale) and Shane Collins (Leevale) up to half way with Jamie Gahan (Kilkenny City Harriers), Tommy Connolly (Leevale), Donnchadh Hughes (North East), Nathan O'Leary (Leevale) and Gavin Kenny (Bandon) amongst those in hot pursuit.

However Byrne who is USA based at Butler College, hit the front on the return into the town, holding off a burst from Shanahan and wheelchair participant Shauna Bocquet (Caraughwell).

The late push confirmed Byrne’s class to brush the tape in a time of 14 minutes 28 seconds with Shanahan filling runner up place and third place awarded to wheelchair participant Shauna Bocquet (Craughwell)

On doing so, Byrne was 22 seconds outside his course record, previously held by Ethiopia native Hiko Tonoso who as also on European Cross country duty.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to win, it's my second time in Newmarket and to compete amidst stiff competition. From a great course, conditions were very cold, I was delighted to come back and hold off a stiff challenge posed by Niall Shanahan but I had a little left to pull away before the finish”, said Byrne.

“ This win sets me up for my club's race in Cork City over Christmas before looking ahead to indoors and the track. It's my final year in Butler University, looking ahead, 2023 will be all about obtaining a job and enjoying athletics”, he said.

Sinead O'Connor (Leevale) demonstrated her talents to take a decisive victory in a thrilling senior ladies category. Earlier in the season, the Ballincollig based teacher stormed to victory in the National 10km championship to secure her first individual national title. And for good measure, she retained her Cork Mini-Marathon title by setting a new course record.

No doubting O'Connor's class on pulling away to win from Edel Monaghan (DCH) and Hannah Steeds (Leevale).

Results

Senior Men: 1. E Byrne (Togher) 14.06; 2 N Shanahan (An Brú) 14.39; 3 G O'Rourke (Leevale) 14.52; 4. C Collins (Leevale) 14.56; 5. J Gahan (Kilkenny City Harriers), 15.00 6. T Connolly (Leevale), 15.05; 7 D Hughes (North East) 15.06; 8. N O'Leary (Leevale) 15.08.

Senior Ladies: 1 S O'Connor (Leevale) 16.27; (2) E Monahan (DCH) 16.49. (3) Hanah Steeds (Leevale) 16.56 (4) F Santry (East Cork) 17.10; (5) C Keane (DMP) 17.26; (6) C Finn (Leevale) 17.30.