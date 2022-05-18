Eddie Dunbar hungry for more success after Tour of Hungary

Banteer cyclist Eddie Dunbar is hungry for more success after winning the Tour of Hungary on Sunday.

The Cork man won the five-stage event but narrowly lost out on a stage victory when he was caught on the line in Sunday’s final stage by 20-year-old Italian Antonio Tiberi.

Dunbar’s victory overall GC victory was all the more sweet after the disappointment of not making the Ineos Grenadiers team for the Giro d’Italia that is currently on.

“I think it’s another step in the right direction. The last four days went really good,” Dunbar said. “I was hoping I’d get to do the Giro d’Italia this year, so I was hoping to be in Hungary for a different reason.

“Coming back from that disappointment… I stayed on it, I kept my condition good and it would have been easy just to come here and back off and be disappointed at not making the Giro team. But to come here and leave with a GC victory, I think is good for me personally and I think it’s good for the team also.”

The 25-year-old Dunbar became first Irish in the 97-year history of Tour de Hongrie to win the Hungarian race. This is another great result for him this year, coming on the back of overall victory at the five-stage Settimana Coppi e Bartali in March.

Dunbar just missed out on the stage win when Tiberi set off in pursuit of him after the Cork man had put in an attack on the final summit at Gyöngyös-Kékestet. Dunbar began to tie up within 100 metres of the finishing line, allowing the Italian catch and pass him on the line.

“I’m happy to win GC but I really wanted to win the stage today. But it was just 40 metres too long I think,” he said after coming to a near standstill on the finish line such as the effort he put in to try and hold off Tiberi.

“It would have been nice to finish it off, with the good job that all the guys did today. And it would have been nice just to get the hands in the air, but I think we can be happy with a GC victory today.

Dunbar won the final yellow jersey by 23 seconds from Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar), with Samuele Battistella (Astana) 3rd at 28 seconds.

Asked about his plans for the rest of the season Dunbar said: “I actually don’t know...but possibly Dauphine and maybe (Route) d’Occitanie, but I’m not sure. I think now… I didn’t get to take a break after the non-Giro selection, so I think now just go home for a couple of days, chill out and re-set for the next goals.”