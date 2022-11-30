Draw keeps Mallow in top four of Junior League Section A

St. Mary’s Mallow Junior rugby team who recently participated in a Munster Blitz at Rockwell College. The team managed a clean sweep and showed fantastic team work to win the three matches they played against Bandon Grammar, St. Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh and Rockwell College.

After passing the one third mark of the Junior League Section A season things have really began to heat up as those sides still vying for league honours continue to throw their weight around at the business end of the table.

In the top grade of Munster Junior rugby, Mallow and Muskerry are the two local sides plying their trade in what is one of the most competitive leagues of its kind in Ireland.

Both sides came into last weekend’s action on the back of some impressive displays, but last Sunday could end up being one of the most significant rounds of action (Round 6) as neither side managed to win. Mallow did, however, come away with a very impressive draw against last season’s title winners Newcastle West.

First up was Muskerry who have had a bit of a hit and miss season so far. Some very credible displays to this point had Muskerry in relatively good shape however still holding court at the wrong end of the table. Two wins from five wasn’t half bad however last weekend’s action against a Clonakilty side that came into the game in second last position.

Right from the off Muskerry took this game to the home side and raced into what looked like a winning 17-0 lead.

Tries from Mick Dillane, Tom Griffin, Lewis Grice bagged tries for Muskerry with Rob Cahill slotting over one conversion. Eoin O’Leary rounded off Muskerry’s scoring with his side’s final try but the home team hit back in sensational fashion taking the spoils by 36 points to 22.

Olan Deane, Colin Deane, Conor Hayes, and Jim Twomey all touched down to secure not only the points but also an extra one for scoring four tries. Clonakilty were also awarded a penalty try after significant pressure on the Muskerry try line with the boot of Eoin Downey adding one penalty and a trio of classy conversions.

After such a brilliant start Muskerry will be gutted to come away from the West Cork venue with nothing however the boys in blue will need to get over that disappointment as they prepare to take on Mallow this Sunday in what will be another major test for the Ballyanly boys.

For Mallow, this game will afford them another great opportunity to stay in the hunt for league glory however the boys in green will take nothing for granted as they look to secure another vital win.

On Sunday Mallow hosted Newcastle West in what turned out to be a classic Munster Junior Rugby encounter.

Both sides came into the St Joseph’s Road tie with genuine expectations of doing well however both were well-aware that their opponents weren’t there just making up the numbers.

Mallow were in the ascendency during the early exchanges however but just couldn’t turn territory and possession into points with two missed early efforts at posts so it was disappointing for the visitors when they fell behind to the Limerick side’s first visit inside the Mallow 22m line. A converted try saw them take a 7-0 lead into half-time.

As the sides re-emerged after half-time, Mallow, playing up the hill got into their groove and began to capitalise at the scrum while also benefitting from strong line-out maul.

A brilliant try from Ronan Mills was followed by an excellent conversion from David Cogan had this one tied at 7-apiece – a fair result for two sides still well in the hunt for league honours.

Superb displays from Dylan Walsh, Yasushi Katsuta, Sam Glynn and Captain Michaél O’ Callaghan helped lift Mallow into a very credible fourth in the table.

In the second tier of Munster Junior Rugby, both Fermoy and Galbally-Mitchelstown are flying the north Cork flag with both sides impressing plenty since the season began all of six rounds ago.

Both sides came into last weekend’s fixtures with two wins and a loss to their respective names but more success last Sunday keeps both parties well in the hunt for end of year honours.

Fermoy took on and saw off Waterford City by 27-18 to keep themselves at the business end of the table for yet another week. Peter Clancy and Ian Pratt got the ball rolling with tries for the Avondhu side with Ben Twomey adding five penalties and a conversion. Twomey was scintillating with the boot.

NJ Carlson hit back with a try for Waterford who were also awarded a penalty try. Noah Mellors bagged a brace of penalties but this one was to be all about Fermoy who sit fifth in the table with two games in hand on the league leaders.

Another side that did well on Sunday last was Galbally-Mitchelstown who took out Ennis by 19-6.

Tries from Pat Shanahan, Brendan Childs, and Dylan O’Gorman helped Galbally-Mitchelstown on their way to the win with the boot of John Kearins adding a pair of penalties. There was some joy for the vanquished side with Sean slotting over a brace of penalties.

Galbally-Mitchelstown now sit one step ahead of Fermoy in the table in fourth – and like Fermoy, have 14 points with two games in hand. Busy few weeks ahead for a both sides as they look to first consolidate and then push further up the Division B table.

Last, but by no means least, was the Section C clash between Kanturk and Charleville.

The visitors came into the tie at Knocknacolan with an almost perfect record of four wins from four with three bonus points to their name however on this day the boys in red came up against a Kanturk side that definitely have their minds set on promotion.

From the off, this was a classic arm-wrestle of a rugby match, with quarter neither asked nor given from, either side. Kanturk would have targeted this game as a must win if they were to stay in the title race and credit to the home side they did just that as they pushed Charleville all the way and took the spoils of victory after 80 + pulsating minutes of action.

Kanturk ended Charleville’s unbeaten run with a 17-11 victory at Kanturk. Tries from Stephen McAuliffe, Dylan Moynihan and Richard O’Brien helped Kanturk end Charleville’s winning start to the season with McAuliffe adding one conversion. Kanturk now find themselves second in the table behind Kinsale, two spots and three points ahead of a Charleville side that despite losing on Sunday, are still well in the hunt for a promotion place.