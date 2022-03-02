Double gold for Mallow handballer David Walsh in US Collegiate finals

Mallow handballer David Walsh, right, with his gold medal after he beat Diarmuid Mulkerrins in the US Collegiate Handball Championship men’s open singles final

David Walsh from Mallow was the toast of Cork handball this week after winning two gold medals at the US Collegiate Nationals Finals in Missouri recently. A strong Cork contingent travelled to the United States, with brothers David and Conor Walsh from Mallow representing their college, MTU Cork at the finals.

David advanced to the final in the men’s open singles with impressive wins against Jon Gutierrez (FRCC), Michael Gaulton (MNSU), and top-seeded Shane Dunne (MTU). Diarmuid Mulkerrins (UCD) was impressive in the bottom bracket, overcoming Jorge Pimentel (PCC), Anthony Sullivan (LFC), and third-seeded Ray Ure (MNSU) to set up an all-Irish final.

The Mallow man took the win, on the closest of margins, winning by one ace in the tiebreaker to secure gold on a 21-4, 5-21, 11-10 scoreline.

David’s brother Conor Walsh bowed out at the quarter-finals stage to Rye Ure in a very exciting tie breaker.

Later the same day, David Walsh paired up with Wexford man and namesake Adam Walsh (MTU Cork) in the men’s open doubles final. This was the third time they had played as a pair in the US Collegiate final and the third time they won gold. The Walsh partnership beat Ray Ure and Michael Gaulton (Mankato) 21-16, 15-21, 11-7 in the decider.

David Walsh takes to the court again this weekend to play in the All-Ireland Intermediate 4-Wall semi-final. Fellow club man Dale Cusack is also in action in his All-Ireland 4-Wall semi-final. Tadgh Carroll will take to the court also in the Men's Open All Ireland 4-Wall championships.

Meanwhile, Mallow had three juveniles who played in the U-12 and U-13 Munster 4-Wall semi-finals and finals over the weekend. Tommy Walsh of Mallow paired up with Aaron Breen of Boherbue to represent Cork in their first Munster Championship. The lads played great handball but were unfortunate to lose out to strong pairing Daithi Madden and Charlie Collins from Clare in the Munster semi-finals. Tommy who is still under-11 will get another chance to play in the under-12 grade next year.

Mallow's Cormac Flaherty paired up with Dylan Ward of Ballydesmond for what was their first Munster Championship. They gave it their all on the day but lost out to a stronger partnership of Eoin Shanahan and Donnach Lenihan from Clare in the semi-finals.

Daniel O’Driscoll of Mallow also played in his first Munster Championship at the weekend. O’Driscoll had a great game the Munster 4-Wall under-13 semi-finals, defeating his Kerry opponent Aidan Sheehan in a tie-breaker to book his place in the final. O’Driscoll played super handball on both days but was unfortunate to lose out to Clare’s Sean Considine in the final.