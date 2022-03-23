Double All Ireland handball triumph for Ballydesmond

Catriona Casey (Ballydesmond Cork)becomes a 6-time All Ireland Champion after defeating Martina McMahon (Limerick)21-18, 21-15 to win the 2022 All-Ireland 4-Wall Ladies Senior Handball title at Kingscourt Handball Club Cavan

Ballydesmond handball representatives put forward passionate pride in sporting excellence to collect two All Ireland titles in Kingscourt, County Cavan.

An electric atmosphere greeted the return of the national finals, Ballydesmond supporters had reason to salute All Ireland titles won by Catriona Casey and teenager Amy Brosnan.

Reigning holder Catriona Casey justified the favourites tag on overcoming Limerick rival Martina McMahon in a terrific senior ladies 4 Wall Final. On doing so, Casey collected her sixth title, the first recorded in 2013 and the last in 2019.

Covid put the lid on the next two years, however, Casey displayed all her appetite against the Broadford club representative. From previous stagings, a keen competitive edge has emerged between the pair, on this occasion, the Ballydesmond lady galloped into the lead thanks to controlled handball.

That opening set was packed with entertainment, McMahon livened up matters before Casey repeatedly played herself out of danger to record a morale boosting 21-18 win. In the second game, Casey called the shots on maintaining the momentum going forward.

Credit to McMahon in her dogged showing despite entering the fray with a back injury, she put forward spells of brave play. Try as she did, there was no stopping Casey, the Ballydesmond heroine wrestled back the initiative to grab that second game, on a decisive 21-15 score line to confirm Casey’s superiority and retain her All Ireland title.

Meanwhile, Amy Brosnan played brilliantly to defeat Ulster champion Karla Corcoran in the Girls Under 14 final. All through the two sets, the Ballydesmond star was magnificent, finding the range with excellent scores to clinch an impressive victory,

A jubilant Amy received a fitting welcome home to Ballydesmond, club members and supporters acknowledging a stylish performance rewarded with All Ireland glory.

A strong Duhallow line up in Cavan was completed by the involvement of Boherbue pair Carmel Kelleher and Tomás O’ Connor, runners up in their respective finals as were Conna’s Cian Dunning and Diarmuid O’Connell.