Mayo catching Dublin on th hop in semi-final would be classic Mayo

24 February 2018; Paul Mannion of Dublin has his jersey pulled by Eoin O'Donoghue of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 4 match between Mayo and Dublin at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

You wouldn't put it past them, would you? We've said it and heard it a few times in the last week or so that Mayo might just be the team to beat Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final; that the penultimate stage of the Championship might be the best place to catch the champions and that Mayo will be the boyos to do just that.

Of course the rub is that having dumped Dublin out, Mayo would then not win the All-Ireland final; instead crumpling to a crushing defeat by either one point against Tyrone or, more likely, 10 points to Kerry. It would be classic Mayo, or peak Mayo or typical Mayo.

There is a growing sense that Dublin are there for the taking in the next three weeks, that the invincibility of the champions over the last six years (though never beaten since 2015, have they really been invincible?) has been unmasked, that there are vulnerabilities to be exposed and exploited.

There is also the belief that the one team that can bring Goliath to its knees is Kerry. That David (Clifford) et al are the only team equipped with all the arsenal required to stop Dublin from turning a six-in-a-row into a seven-in-a-row. And maybe it will come to pass that Kerry will be the team to stop the Blue wave that has been washing out over the rest of the country like some terrifying and unstoppable tsunami from a 'the end of the world is nigh' post-apocalyptic movie.

But back to Mayo and the likelihood that they might just pull off the unthinkable (really?) this Saturday and dethrone the champions. It is easy to believe that Mayo have it well within their compass to beat Dublin on any given day, and one only has to think back on the 2016 and 2017 All-Ireland finals to know how close they got to being a considerable fly in the ointment of several Jim Gavin-managed Dublin teams. Five years ago Mayo took Dublin - then just one-in-a-row All-Ireland champions to a replay in the All-Ireland Final, and then they lost the rematch by a single point.

A year later there was just a point between the counties again, in another memorable (or forgettable in Mayo's case) final. Before that - back in 2013 - there was just a point between the teams again as Dublin won their second All-Ireland title of the decade, and more recently there has been an All-Ireland semi-final loss (2019) and All-Ireland final defeat (2020) for Mayo at the hands of their arch-nemesis.

It has, no doubt, been a thrilling rivalry for the last decade or so, but Mayo's record against Dublin in Championship football has not been good when it comes to getting over the winning line. Indeed, in 17 Championship meeting, the Connacht county has tasted victory just two, with four draws. The two wins have come in the penultimate stage of the Championship - in 2006 and 2012 - and it may well be that the second to last hurdle is the place where Mayo have the best chance of recording a third win over the Dubs. Obviously, that's the only place they can do it in 2021, but the point is that while Mayo teams have a deplorable record in All-Ireland finals - they have lost 10 finals (with two draws) since 1989 - the corollary of that is that they are very good at winning All-Ireland semi-finals. Since 2012, which is just about the genesis of this Mayo team under two different stints as manager by James Horan, Mayo have contested five All-Ireland finals, getting there by virtue of some superb semi-final wins. While the 2014 semi-final draw and replay (in Limerick) didn't go Mayo's way, Kerry supporters hardly need reminding of 2017 and their semi-final replay win over the Kingdom.

Even going back to that most recent Championship win over Dublin - the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final - one cannot forget that Dublin were reigning All-Ireland champions, and just at the start of building a dynasty under Pat Gilroy. Mayo had their own home-grown heroes that day - and future All Stars - but this was a Dublin team with Stephen Cluxton, Cian O'Sullivan, James McCarthy, Paul Flynn, Michael Darragh Macauley, Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan all in their prime.

Mayo played out of their skins that day, and in typical fashion they were made to sweat by a late Dublin comeback before getting over the line by 0-19 to 0-16. And the All-Ireland Final, you ask? Lost it, of course, to Donegal who came, conquered and faded away after their 2014 All-Ireland final loss to Kerry.

But Mayo are still trucking and back in the penultimate stage of the Championship, but are they ready for another beating from Dublin or are they set up for an upset (of sorts) and ready to turn the Championship upside and the Dubs on their heads?

In all likelihood it will be Kerry who the winner of Saturday's first semi-final will play on September 4, the delayed date for the final after the Kerry versus Tyrone fixture had to be pushed because of Covid related issues with the Ulster champions.

Kerry won't be too bothered who they play in the final if they get there, and while there would be a greater satisfaction in beating Dublin and being the team to end their long, unbeaten reign, there would be something uber-Mayo about Mayo doing the giant-killing and then falling flat again on the big day.

Mayo to beat Dublin though? You wouldn't put it past them.