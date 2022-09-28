Last ditch goal earns Millstreet under-15 hurlers North Cork honours

Millstreet celebrate a win over Grenagh in the Rebel Og North Cork U15 Hurling Division 2 Championship following a win over Grenagh. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet came back from the brink to land the Rebel Og North Cork U15 Hurling title in dramatic fashion against Grenagh on a 3-16 to 1-20 scoreline in extra-time at Liscarroll last Sunday.

Having enjoyed a lead for much of the journey, Millstreet required a late point to force extra-time. Again Millstreet looked good in the additional 20 minutes only to hand over the initiative to Grenagh before they stung their opponents with a match winning goal from team captain Cian Denis O’Connor.

A pair of first-half goals from Rory McCarthy had pushed Millstreet into a commanding position only for Grenagh to mount a great comeback. It required Millstreet to clinch a late point to draw level 2-11 to 1-14 at the end of the hour. Into extra-time, Millstreet added the opening four points but in a contest of swaying fortunes, Grenagh responded to shoot six of the next seven points.

That left Millstreet trailing coming close to the full-time whistle but, in a last ditch assault, a free from Luke O’Connor found namesake Cian who fended off a tackle and blasted to the net for the match winner.

Millstreet fielded as Patrick Gilbourne, Peter O’Sullivan, Luke O’Connor, James Wall, Ronan Corcoran, Seamus Moynihan, Christopher Philpott, Daniel O’Sullivan, Finn O’Dwyer, Rory McCarthy, Owen Ahern, Colm Healy, Eugene Crowley, Cian Denis O’Connor, Daniel Barrett. Subs. Stephen O’Mahony, Oran Kiely, Alan McAulliffe, Eoin Tarrant, Danny O’Riordan, Frankie Hartigan, Shane Cronin, Kasey Drummond and Seán Murphy.

Credit too to the management team of Conor Corcoran, Colm O’Connor, Raymond Gilbourne, Eugene Barrett and Derry Healy.

A fitting reception greeted the team on their return to Millstreet as the Millstreet Pipe Band led a parade for the supporters who saluted a terrific campaign in North Cork. Next up, Millstreet contest a county final against Watergrasshill or Cobh.