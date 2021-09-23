Laochra Óg youngsters finish up for season

THERE’S more than hope for Cork’s hurling future if the youngsters of Laochra Óg carry on as they’ve started.

According to the mentors of Laochra Óg Under 6 and Under 7 hurling group, these young hurlers gave it their all at training and during matches and were ‘a pleasure to train every week’.

I’m sure their parents will confirm that the youngsters are great entirely - they were with them every step of the way bringing them to and from the training sessions and the games.

Trainers Mary, Michael and Joseph (u6). Heber, Orlaith and Anthony (u7) were delighted with the bunch and thanks are extended to them and Diarmuid and Humphrey who helped out at the beginning of the season.

Gratitude also goes to Nora and Michael McCarthy of Glenmill restaurant for use of Teerbeg. Corcaigh for the Liam McCarthy in 2035!