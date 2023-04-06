Joy as Kanturk RFC promoted to Div. 1

Coaches and management of Kanturk RFC's first XV, from left to right: Mike Murphy, Gary McAuliffe, William Aherne, Pat Fitzpatrick and Michael Twohig.

After a few seasons of heartbreak, the time came for a fantastic bunch of players to reach the goal they had been working towards all season - promotion to Division 1 of the Munster Junior League.

On a dry, sunny day in Knocknacolon, which most people know is a rarity, the stage was set for a winner takes all battle with Kinsale RFC. And what a battle it was.

Tension was palpable but nerves were settled when Kanturk got the first score of the game with a try from Daithi Fitzpatrick (his 20th try and 100th point for Kanturk). Sean O’Brien kicked the conversion and the home team led 7-0.

Kinsale put the home team under severe pressure but it was the Kanturk captain, Matthew Daly, that went over for a try on the stroke of half time to steady the ship with Sean O’Brien adding the extra 2 points. Half time score Kanturk 14 Kinsale 0.

Kinsale came out all guns blazing in the second half and were soon in for a try. This was followed by a penalty to make the score 14-10 to the home team. Kinsale pushed hard for the next score and got their reward with a try to put them ahead by a point for the first time in the game with less than 10 minutes to go.

It wasn’t looking good but our boys didn’t buckle. A superb turnover from Michael Twohig gave them possession of the ball and when Bernie Daly got the ball he powered through to score the winning try.

Final score Kanturk 19 Kinsale 15. The lads were Division 2 winners and proudly held aloft the Lenihan Cup.

Other milestones: Brendan Kelleher is 2 caps away from his 200th for the club and Barry Sherlock played his 50th game on Sunday.

The club would like to thank the players, coaches, management team, physio, sponsors and all the people working in the background who make days like this possible. We would also like to thank Mark from Freshcook for all his help with the BBQ and refreshments on the day. Days like this don’t happen very often so safe to say the boys will enjoy this one for some time to come.