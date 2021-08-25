‘Your first reaction is that it’s all about Limerick’ says realistic Kingston

Cork manager Kieran Kingston sat subdued, resigned yet philosophical in the bowels of Croke Park last Sunday after his side lost by 16 points to Limerick.

The Tracton man had just witnessed his side’s annihilation at the hands of the men in green, but still came forth to give his thoughts on what will be seen by many as a very sobering day for the men in red and white.

“We haven’t had much time to analyse it, but I suppose, initially, your first reaction is that it’s all about Limerick,” said Kinston after a question on his thoughts.

The Cork manager went to heap praise on the victors comparing them to some of the most idolised teams to ever grace a hurling pitch at this level.

“Huge credit to Limerick, huge congratulations to Limerick. I said at the press conference before the game that we were going up against a team that was the best I’ve seen since the great Kilkenny team.

“We know how good they are, they’re unlucky not to have four All-Irelands in-a-row, and we saw that there today.

“From our perspective, it was like trying to stop the tide with a bucket. Not a lot you could do, no matter what you tried – go short or go long, I think they were just at another level to Cork today. We’ve got to be honest and say that.”

Kingston had yet to make his way to the dressing room, but he was still in a position to relay the feelings that his charges were enduring after such a loss.

“As you can imagine, disappointed. Thirteen guys playing in their first All-Ireland final today. We came up here on the back of a lot of talk around Cork hurling and the narrative on Cork hurling – the minors winning last night, Noel Furlong and his team, the first time in 20 years, and the Under 20s won the last two after 22 years, which was great.

“The seniors getting to the final was another bit of momentum, I suppose, unexpectedly. But it’s really until we starting performing at this level that we can say that, yeah, Cork hurling is in a good place.”

Cork were rocked early on with Gearóid Hegarty’s first three pointer, however, the response was immediate which pleased the manager.

“Yeah, we responded well and got the goal, maybe could have had another couple. We had chances but we didn’t make the right decisions and they started picking us off, picking off puck-outs whether we went long or short, we got turned over in the tackle an awful lot.

“I don’t have stats as but we got turned over a huge amount of times, we took the ball into the tackle and they turned us over, they’re a physically huge team, they tackle really well and use the ball really well.”

Losing an All-Ireland final is always going to be a touch pill to swallow, but according to the manager his side’s age had little to do with how things panned out.

“They’re young but young sides have won before in Croke Park. We came up here with belief – I said before the game that I do believe in this group.

“Today was a chastening experience, no question about that, but we came up against a team at another level to us today, let’s be honest. They were just at another level and they’ve been at another level to every team in the country this year and they have been for the last three or four years.

We’ve seen it many big games where they have blips, like the Tipp game, and you see what happens after that – we saw that today right through the 70 minutes.”

Coming into the game Cork were looking to upset the form book with plenty outside hype coming in from the wins at Minor and Under 20, but Kingston was happy that none of that external stuff had any bearing on what happened on the biggest stage of them all.

“I don’t think so. We focused on ourselves, we didn’t really think about the All-Ireland final until the semi-final was over, so there was only a 13-day lead-in to it.

“Yeah, I know there was a bit going on behind the scenes with an All-Ireland final and it’s different for lads that haven’t been here before, but certainly I wouldn’t be using that as an excuse, absolutely not.”

While Kingston’s young guns will be reeling from the loss, they aren’t the only ones as Kingston himself was also feeling the result.

“Disappointed? hugely so, hugely so. Any time you lose an All-Ireland final, it’s a massive, massive disappointment. The dressing-room, I didn’t get a chance to talk yet, but we’ll have a chat in a minute, everybody’s gutted, a huge, huge amount of effort went into getting us here.

“I have to compliment and thank the backroom staff and the players. Since we got back together in April – with a lot of changes to the panel, some guys hadn’t met each other – they’ve worked extremely hard since then. They’d worked on their own prior to that.

“They’ve worked with us the last four months or so, trying to implement a new way of playing, buying into that, working on it, and they’ve been fantastic.

“Okay, today, four months wasn’t as good as four years in the way a team plays, we saw that. But, look, these lads have a big future. They’re really, really hungry, they want to play for Cork, want to play for the jersey, but today we were just out-gunned, out-everything.”