‘You wouldn’t have dreamed of winning a county intermediate title’ says joyous Iveleary captain

Iveleary captain Brian Cronin lifts aloft the cup after victory over Mitchelstown in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon Photo by George Hatchell

These are heady times for the Iveleary footballers, and perhaps nobody appreciates it more than Brian Cronin.

Cronin captained the club to a first ever county junior success last season, and he led the side out again last Sunday when another historic triumph was recorded at intermediate ‘A’ level.

Now in his 16th year as a member of Iveleary’s top team, he says it’s a dream come true to share in back-to-back county championship victories, given how low expectation levels were when he started out.

“I played with Iveleary in times when we struggled to win a junior game, and if we got to a semi-final or a final in Muskerry, we’d have felt we did well.

“Our main ambition most years was to go all the way in Mid-Cork, so you wouldn’t have dreamed of winning a county intermediate title, but these are different times, different players, and I suppose you always adjust your goals when you have the potential to progress,” remarked the Iveleary skipper.

Making the point that every now and again a special group of players comes together in a club, Cronin said Iveleary are fortunate to be in that position at the moment, and that they must try to get as much as possible out of it.

“This is our time to make hay, and, while you could say we’ve done that now, we don’t want it to stop here.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win another county soon, but I can assure you we don’t intend to be just making up the numbers at premier intermediate level next year,” he stressed

Cronin agreed their display in dispatching Mitchelstown left little to be desired, stating it was immensely satisfying to deliver such a performance on final day against one of the best teams in the grade.

“Mitchelstown got to the final last year, so we knew at the start of the campaign they set the standard, and we felt they were probably the team we’d have to beat in order to win the title.

“I think we proved today we were the best team in this championship without a doubt, as, apart from having a bit of a wobble in the second-quarter, we dictated the game.

“From a personal point of view, I felt it was a massive honour to be chosen as captain of a team that won the 2020 junior title, and to win intermediate at the first attempt is just unreal.”

It’s fair to say the two Iveleary players under most pressure going into the final were Cathal Vaughan and Chris Óg Jones, since it was generally accepted the team would be hard-pressed to prevail if they failed to perform to their potential up front.

As things transpired, they both turned in impressive displays, with Vaughan bagging five points, four from play, and Jones posting eight, six from play, over the hour.

Vaughan – who was a member of the Cork senior squad until a dislocated shoulder hindered his development in 2018 – said it was a fantastic feeling to share in two county title wins with his club in the space of a few months.

“We’re just delighted, because it’s been a long road to get to where we are now.

“I was 17 when I first played junior in 2011, we lost a Mid-Cork final the following year, and we were beaten in a county final in 2015.

“I think we’ve matured a lot over the past three or four years, which has made a huge difference, and we have to believe we can beat any team we meet at premier intermediate level next year, because there’d be no point in competing otherwise.”

As regards last Sunday’s victory, Vaughan lauded the contribution from the men at the back, pointing out that Mitchelstown were denied even a sniff of a goal chance, and were unable to build up any sort of decent momentum on that account.

Chris Óg Jones likewise was keen to highlight the impact made by his colleagues, stressing he ‘s fortunate to be operating in a forward division containing so many talented players.

“It’s almost impossible not to get scores with the quality of ball the boys out the field are putting on a plate for me.

“I’m really benefiting from being in sync with Conor O’Leary, whose accurate deliveries make it easy for me to play well, and I owe a lot to him for how it went today,” insisted the Iveleary sharpshooter.