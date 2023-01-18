‘Winning is building confidence’ says Cork manager John Cleary

With the National Football League only a week away, Cork will be hoping for a confidence booster when facing Limerick in the McGrath Cup Final in Mallow on this Friday evening.

Intended for Wednesday, the game was deferred two days to accommodate players involved with both UCC and MTU in must win assignments in the Sigerson Cup. All appeared satisfactory until the MTU clash away to Maynooth intended for Tuesday was deferred to Thursday owing to the arctic conditions of snow and ice.

That means a hectic schedule and the Cork football management will be keen not to overburden Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven) and Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), part and parcel of the MTU side.

Still Cork are in a favourable position, impressing to date against Kerry and Clare, the latter performance impressed team manager John Cleary.

“I was pleased with the way we didn’t panic away to Clare and to concede only eight points in 70 minutes is also positive. We took our goal chances really well, Steven (Sherlock) and Chris (Óg Jones) were clinical in their finishing,” he said.

Against the backdrop of the Sigerson Cup schedule, Cork are fielding strong teams but as evident from their outing against both Kerry and Clare, the management are also running their eye over as many different players as possible with the hope of unearthing some fresh talent.

“The five changes we made to the team from the Kerry game weren’t forced. We’re conscious of fellows playing Sigerson Cup during the week, and there is a lot of them, so we couldn’t keep them all off,” said the team manager

“It’s all gearing up for the start of the league, we’re going to need a big panel because it’s going to be week after week in both league and championship. If you pick up injuries, you’re going to need guys to step up,” said Cleary.

“The idea of these pre-season competitions is to try and blood players and look at different systems, which is what we’re doing at the moment. Winning builds confidence, let’s hope, it continues,” he said.

Meanwhile selector Ray Keane is no longer involved with the Cork football set up having withdrawn his services prior to the Clare game.

“He has work and family commitments and he has his own business, we are very sorry to lose him, but he has offered to do any background work for us going forward during the year but he just can’t commit to being a selector at the moment,” said Cleary.

The Caherciveen native Keane guided St Finbarr’s to bridge a 33 year gap in 2018 to a long awaited County Senior Football Championship title. Initially, Keane was part of Keith Ricken’s management selected for 2022 and had worked with fellow selectors Micheál Ó Croinín, Barry Corkery and James Loughery over recent weeks.

McGRATH CUP FINAL

Cork v Limerick

Friday, January 20

Mallow GAA Complex, 7.30pm