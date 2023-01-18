Cork

‘Winning is building confidence’ says Cork manager John Cleary

Victory over Limerick in the McGrath Cup on Friday evening would set the stage nicely for league campaign

Cork manager John Cleary Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork manager John Cleary Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Tarrant

With the National Football League only a week away, Cork will be hoping for a confidence booster when facing Limerick in the McGrath Cup Final in Mallow on this Friday evening.

Intended for Wednesday, the game was deferred two days to accommodate players involved with both UCC and MTU in must win assignments in the Sigerson Cup. All appeared satisfactory until the MTU clash away to Maynooth intended for Tuesday was deferred to Thursday owing to the arctic conditions of snow and ice.

