Win over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds will put a real pep in Rebels’ step

Shane Kingston of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A, ROUND 3

Cork 2-19

Limerick 1-13

It may not be enough to make up for losing last season’s All Ireland Final, but Cork finally got a competitive win over Limerick on Sunday afternoon – the nine point margin flattering the losing rather than the winning side.

After winning their opening two fixtures, Cork came into this one with a spring in their step and called upon 10 players to start that played in last season’s showpiece game – a show of intent from Kieran Kingston and his backroom team.

There were more than enough first team starters on show for both sides to dispel any talk of this just being a league encounter and with hefty challenges coming in from both sides throughout both sides will need some time to recover from the day’s activities.

For Cork, Mark Coleman was installed as linchpin in the defence (centre-back) with Patrick Horgan starting his first game of 2022. Shane Kingston was again called to play 13 after two massive tallies from the first two outings.

For Limerick, Cian Lynch, Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes brought serious intent to the fixture with plenty more quality hurlers all over the field.

Limerick were first to raise a white flag thanks to a free inside two minutes from David Reidy – a score that was wiped out less than 60 seconds later by Horgan. Darren O’Connell wasted no time putting the home side back in front (first score of the game from play).

Cork were attacking Limerick from deep with Darragh Fitzgibbon leading the way with some surging runs – and it was one of those runs from the Charleville man that set Robbie O’Flynn up for the easiest of scores – level at two points apiece with just over five on the clock.

Reidy again restored the Limerick advantage from another placed ball – Horgan responded again from a dead ball – this game was most certainly lively in the opening exchanges.

Some heavy hits on Cork’s attacking set led to another score from Horgan as Cork led this one for the first time. Horgan followed that score up with a successful 65 to open up the game’s first multi score advantage – helped by a trio of poor wides from the Treaty side.

Fitzgibbon was causing all kinds of problems for the Limerick defenders and yet another foul on the midfielder led to Cork’s sixth score of the game – followed moments later by a monster free from Mark Coleman – Cork definitely had the better of the opening 15 minutes.

Another pair of wides from Limerick’s Reidy and Hayes did nothing to lift local mood as Cork kept their nerve with their running game.

Cork were then rewarded for a brilliant passage of play with the first major of the afternoon, a superb finish from Shane Kingston after Robbie O’Flynn set up Horgan with a pinpoint long range pass. Horgan’s awareness giving Kingston time and space to score.

Fitzgibbon added to the Limerick suffering straight from the restart with a long range score as Cork pushed eight points clear on the 20 minute mark.

Scores from Reidy and Darragh O’Donovan kept Limerick in touch but Cork had their backs up and a brace of excellent points from Conor Lehane, a long range effort from Horgan and an easy point from Fitzgibbon had Cork in control – that was before Kingston bagged his second goal of the afternoon after a Lehane shot was saved.

Shane Barrett rounded off the first half scoring for Cork with a classy score, but Cork were dealt a major blow from the restart with Kingston receiving a straight red for a high shoulder on Seán Finn.

Cork didn’t have to battle long with inferior numbers when Seamus Flanagan also saw straight red for the very same offence that got Kingston his marching orders. Cork led 2-13 to 0-05 at the break.

Limerick went deep into the bench with Aaron Gillane and Diarmuid Byrnes called into the fray at the break and while the pair landed five points between them.

For Cork, Horgan set the tone with another successful free just after the restart and a nice score from Tim O’Mahoney had Cork 14 clear with just 20 left on the clock.

Captain Coleman continued the onslaught with his second long range effort of the afternoon as Cork looked to solidify the lead rather than burst for home.

Limerick managed to cut the gap to nine before the finish, thanks in large part to a Cathal O’Neill goal on 53 minutes but there was to be no turnaround – Cork secured three wins from three – Limerick still to register a point in this year’s league.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony 0-1, M Coleman 0-2 (1f), G Millerick; D Fitzgibbon 0-2, C Joyce; M Keane, C Lehane 0-2, R O’Flynn 0-2; S Kingston 2-0, P Horgan 0-9 (1.65, 6f) S Barrett Subs: C Cahalane 0-1 for Keane (40); J O’Connor for Lehane (45); C O’Brien for O’Leary (inj, 55); A Connolly for Horgan (61); S Harnedy for Barrett (64); S Twomey for O’Flynn (70)

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, A Costello; C Coughlan, D Hannon (c), K Hayes; D O’Donovan 0-1, R Hanley; C O’Neill 1-1, C Lynch 0-1, T Morrissey; D O’Connell, S Flanagan 0-1, D Reidy 0-3 (2f) Subs: R English for Finn (inj, 35); A Gillane 0-3f, D Byrnes 0-2f and W O’Donoghue for O’Connell, Coughlan and Hanley (all ht); G Mulcahy 0-1 for Reidy (47); C Boylan for O’Neill (54)

REFEREE: S Stack (Dublin)