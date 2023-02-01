‘When you get a bit older, you need to do more thinking’ – says Cork veteran Patrick Horgan

Pictured is Cork hurler, Patrick Horgan, at the launch of the Allianz Leagues, which return this weekend. The beginning of the Allianz Leagues represents the dawning of new possibilities for the season ahead, showcasing not only the rivalries between teams, but often the opportunity for players themselves to claim their spot in the county panel. Photo by Dan Sheridan / Inpho

It’s still there, that burning desire, that driving force, that need to perform to his very best.

One of the finest hurlers the county – if not the game – has ever produced, Patrick Horgan at 34-years-of-age might well be considered to be coming to the end of his career. The Glen Rovers man, however, doesn’t see it quite like that.

He’s having too much fun, there’s too much to achieve. Indeed, a career as storied as his deserves very much to go out in a blaze of glory rather than petering away. Not even the birth of his first son, Jack, has altered his perception of the game at the elite level and his commitment to it.

“I suppose no. It’s just something that I do, something that I enjoy,” he stresses.

“It’s a pastime, really – I know it takes a lot of time so ‘pastime’ is probably not enough, but it’s something I love doing. It won’t be forever, so when I am doing it, I’d like to enjoy it. It just gives me that bit of enjoyment that nothing else can give me, do you know what I mean, sport-wise or pastime-wise.

“You get a buzz off hurling, playing in front of a crowd, training with the best players in your county. That would be hard to replace and it’s something I don’t want to replace, now anyway.”

Horgan knows too that he’s still got it, that while maybe he doesn’t have everything he had when he was younger, he still has enough of it such that, coupled with what he’s learned over the years, he can still make an invaluable contribution to the Rebel cause.

With guys like Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in tennis still performing at an elite level well into their mid to late thirties, it’s not as if it can't be done.

“If you’re committed to it and you’re willing to do the training [it’s possible]…if you’re not committed and you’re pushing on a bit, you’re going to slow down, you’re not going to have that age,” he says.

“If you’re still driving your body through really tough training and you’re curious about performance and your own performance, what you need to be a better player – that’s all experience. Understanding what you need is a lot down to experience.

“You’ve a lot of [young] fellas coming on to every county panel at the moment and they’re phenomenal athletes and they’ve speed – they don’t need to think because they’re really fast, they’re really skilful, everything comes easy to them.

“When you get a bit older, you need to do a bit more thinking and experience counts for a lot. It gives you a half a yard – of course I’m going to say that, but you feel like you know what works for you. You don’t have to test things out.”

To be back on the field of play at all this year for new boss Pat Ryan is something of a miracle after an injury he picked up last year playing in club championship.

“Yeah, it was pretty serious,” Horgan reveals.

“I didn’t think it was at the start, I thought it could be a couple-of-weeks job. I had never experienced any feeling like it as I got injured on the field, so I played away.

“To be honest, my thinking was at the time that we were going to be playing the week after that and I just thought it was going to be sore as it wasn’t a knock that you could run off.

“I just wanted to know what I could do – if I was going to be in the same amount of pain in two weeks, how could I perform and could I be in a team performing at that level?

“I decided to play on and it was probably the most stupid thing I’ve ever done. I had a grade 3 on my MCL [medial collateral ligament].

“I couldn’t have made it back for the season, really, but I’ve done a load of really hard work with the physios and, to be honest with you, it’s now stronger than the other one.

“I’m lucky that way, I’m haunted really.”

Having lost his place on the Cork starting side last season, there is a chance that the veteran forward could transition back to the starting fifteen under the new regime.

Horgan, though, is clear that he’s no different to any of the other contenders for a place on the starting fifteen or even the match-day panel of twenty six players.

"At the moment I'd say it's [his role] probably the same as everyone else on the panel,” he says.

"There's nobody on the panel who doesn't think they have a chance of making the training panel of how ever many it is – something in the 30s, I'd imagine. The next fight we'll all have is to make the 26. And then after that, 15 very lucky fellas will get a jersey and they'll have to hold on to it."

Having played his part in the Rebels’ Munster Hurling League campaign, Horgan feels there was some benefit to the side in the competition, especially with the way they came back strongly to see off Tipperary in the final the other.

"I think it was a little benefit for everyone,” he says.

"It probably gives you a benefit when you're coming into training the next week because of the way we finished and there was a bit of a buzz from the crowd. It was just nice to play a game, which is always better than training.

“It was nice to win a game, there was nothing else to it. There was a nice crowd there and I suppose the way it happened as well, we kind of didn't have a hope for a while but we started clawing our way back and we were motoring well at the finish."

Horgan has always said that winning an All Ireland wouldn't define his career (should that be the case). New boss Ryan, meanwhile has said that not bringing Liam MacCarthy back to Leeside would mean his tenure was a failure.

““Yeah, look, both sides are right,” Horgan stresses.

"I know where Pat is coming from. Pat has a goal. We all have a goal but I suppose when you break that down, when you come down to a player, like the player needs to focus on what’s right in front of his face there and then.

“If I start talking about three years' time, like anything could happen in three years' time, do you know what I mean? As a player you are going out to win every match, every training, every season you can. Obviously the goal is to win an All-Ireland. That’s everyone’s goal.

“Myself, I answer that question in a way that if I was to give it up today, would it be a failure, would it be something I would be disappointed with? Yeah, obviously I would have been freaked out of my head not to win an All-Ireland, but at the same time I answered that question in a way that I loved every minute of it.

“I loved being involved with Cork and the amount of players I have played with, and the savage players I have played with, legends of the game like, do you know. That’s what I love and I enjoyed all of that, and was all of that a failure? No.

“The only thing I can look back on and, I wish, I wish, is win an All-Ireland. And it happens, only one team can win it every year and we will certainly be trying anyway. That’s all we can do.”