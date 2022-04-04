‘We might learn more from tonight than the other games in the league’ admits Kieran Kingston

Kieran Kingston was obviously disappointed at the way his side’s league campaign came to an end in Thurles on Saturday night however the Tracton man was, as one would expect, putting the positives ahead of the negatives.

In Kingston’s post-match reaction to the print media in the bowels of Semple Stadium Kingston looked to identify things that he and his charges could take from the drubbing at the hands of a Waterford side many feels are the main challengers to Limerick this season.

“In a way, we might learn more from tonight than the other games in the league,” said the manager when asked about what he could take from the experience.

“Tonight, was very disappointing, no question about that, but in a way the pre-Leaving Cert is over now.

"We’ll have to review this tomorrow, recover, press the reset button and get ready for the start of the leaving cert in two weeks’ time.”

While Kingston may be likening his team’s exploits to a preview of the most challenging school test of the all he was worried about a few aspects on the night that may take some hefty revision to resolve.

“We were a few points adrift in the first quarter or so, got hit in sixty seconds for two goals and found ourselves six points down.

“I thought we reacted very well to that and got it back to three points. I was thinking going in at half-time if we held it to three or four points we’d be in a good position - but then we gave away a few frees, made some silly mistakes and suddenly it was a six-point game at half-time.

“It was a frustrating first half, our free count was 10-3, 10-4, and suddenly we were six down, and that was the story of the second half. We’d get it down to four or five and suddenly you’re hit by a goal and you’re chasing it again.

“You can’t concede four goals in a national final and expect to win, and you can’t have the conversion rate we had tonight, less than fifty per cent and 17, 18 missed chances, you can’t have those stats and expect to win a national title. We’ll just have to take learnings from those.”

Pressing the reset button after a second national final defeat is easier said than done and Kingston knows that may well be one of his biggest challenges in the coming weeks.

“That’s [reset] what you have to do. If we had been beaten last week by Kilkenny by a point, we wouldn’t be here having this conversation tonight, we’d be planning for Limerick, and that’s the way you have to approach it.

“We always said that we’d take each game in the league on its own merits. Getting to the final was obviously a bonus, getting to a second national in six or eight months for this group is a positive in terms of developing as a group but it’s disappointing that you didn’t get over the line in either of them.

“That’s obviously disappointing but that’s what we do – we have to reset and close off the league in the next couple of days and get ready for a massive campaign in the Munster championship in a couple of weeks’ time.

“We’ll take from this game but also from the other games as well and look at the league overall rather than just tonight, or indeed any of the games we won, on an individual basis.”

Cork were impressive in the earlier rounds when it came to bagging goals and the manager is not ignoring the fact that the goals seem to have dried up for the Rebels.

“It is of course [a worry]. We only scored one goal coming down the stretch and didn’t threaten a huge amount.

“When they got the two goals, there was a good chance, Shane (Barrett) was unlucky and we missed a point, so suddenly it could have been a two-point game, but I’m looking at the positives there, obviously, and that’s not taking away anything from Waterford’s performance on the night because they deserved their win and congratulations to them because they were the best team on the night, no question.

“Four-one – it makes it a tough task when it’s 12 points to three from goals alone, plus your conversion-rate and the frees. When you add it all together, it’s a real challenge.”

“Overall the league has been good to us. We got to introduce a few new players and we got to see players in different positions – rotate our squad and our team and that is important heading into a Munster Championship .

“The positives tonight were some of our players stood up well. I thought we reacted well to each goal and tried to come back into the game but suddenly your hit with another sucker punch.

"I always thought we needed a goal to get right back into the game and although it came it didn’t come at the right time.

“I have to be proud of the lads and their approach to the league after the All Ireland final – for the character they have shown throughout the league and the character they showed tonight.”

Coming so close to the Munster Championship opener against Limerick Kingston is clear that the side that played on Saturday night is close to the side that will start come championship.

“Of course the last few games, as the ground has got harder and the games got faster, you are getting closer and closer to your championship team – injuries aside, of course – and you are going to have rotation throughout the Munster campaign as games come at you think and fast.

“We have tried to do that [rotate] a little bit in the last few games putting guys in different positions and making a few tactical decisions to see how it would work without throwing out the balance of our team and without losing our competitiveness, but yea, I think we are coming close to our championship 20-21 - injuries aside.”

Minor injuries aside, Kingston’s only treatment table headache at present continues to be full back Daire O’Leary who was substituted at half-time in the semi-final win over Kilkenny with a foot injury and failed to show in Thurles on Saturday night.

“He [O’Leary] has had a scan and he has a broken bone in his foot. We will have to see during the week where he is at, but he certainly he won’t be available for the first round and might be too soon for the second round.”