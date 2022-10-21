Cork

‘We hold the highest respect for Bantry Blues’ says Kanturk boss Pádraig Kearns

Infusion of young blood at the start of the season a major factor in club’s 2022 success says Kanturk boss

Pictured ahead of the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Final is Aidan Walsh, Kanturk, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Jim Coughlan Expand
Duhallow v St Finbarrs - Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final...28 October 2018; Duhallow manager Padraig Kearns during the Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Duhallow and St Finbarrs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile...ABC Expand

John Tarrant

Kanturk manager Pádraig Kearns recognises a serious task lies ahead when facing Bantry Blues in the County Premier IFC Final. Of course, Kanturk won’t need reminding of their hopes being dashed in both the 2020/21 deciders.

Kearns and his management team are dipping their toes in their initial season at the helm where a county title was high on the agenda, but not without many obstacles from testing opponents.

