‘We hold the highest respect for Bantry Blues’ says Kanturk boss Pádraig Kearns

Kanturk manager Pádraig Kearns recognises a serious task lies ahead when facing Bantry Blues in the County Premier IFC Final. Of course, Kanturk won’t need reminding of their hopes being dashed in both the 2020/21 deciders.

Kearns and his management team are dipping their toes in their initial season at the helm where a county title was high on the agenda, but not without many obstacles from testing opponents.

“Our objective at the start of the year was to get the team back to a county final, there is serious talent available, the panel further boosted by the addition of four or five young players.

"We don’t look back on previous defeats, it’s all about going forward, one can’t fix the past, we were happy with the league, getting down to business, that gave us the momentum ahead of entering the championship,” he said.

Of course, the split-season, a dual country club placed demands on Kanturk with players switching codes on a regular basis, not an easy task given Kanturk were also figuring in the County Premier SHC.

“We co-operate with the hurling management, most of the players are dual, but thankfully, the scheduling of games and training worked very well. The hurling side were under pressure after back-to-back defeats to Newtown and Douglas, but the manner in which they overcame reigning county holders Midleton confirmed a side with potential and all involved deserve great credit and it gave the football squad a massive boost,” said Kearns.

From the football group format, Kanturk served notice of their intent when easing past Naomh Abán, but having built sizeable leads against both Rockchapel and Macroom, at stages during the closing quarter, Kanturk were knocked off their stride.

“We probably took the foot off the pedal in those games, opponents such as Rockchapel and Macroom are never easily beaten and they had something to play for in attempting to remain in the championship,” said Kearns.

Three consecutive wins earned Kanturk a direct passage to a semi-final, old adversities Cill na Martra sitting in the opposite corner. No surprise, a thrilling contest emerged, deadlocked at the end of the hour and with both sides having spilled all their energies, it came down to small margins with Kanturk ahead at the final whistle in extra time.

“It was a relief, we kept chasing and chasing, we probably got out of jail, Kanturk and Cill na Martra games take on a life of their own. Thankfully, we were on the right side of the result, a tough test, perhaps the perfect contest ahead of a county final,” said the manager.

With both Kanturk and Bantry holding unbeaten runs to the decider, Kearns is in no doubt as to the task facing his charges.

“We hold the highest respect for Bantry Blues, they possess a mix of both experience and youth, the club held senior status for a long number of years with county titles to their credit.

"All West Cork teams hold a football tradition, Bantry have come down from a higher level, that means, we ‘ve to be at our best if we’re to realise our ambition,” he said.

Contesting a third consecutive county final, stunned last season by a late Newmarket offensive that yielded a dramatic single point win, Kanturk supporters are hopeful that the 2022 team can turn around fortunes and erase previous disappointments.

“There is no pressure, many of our players have won All Ireland Intermediate hurling medals with County Junior and Intermediate football titles added.

"The older established players such as Aidan Walsh and the McLoughlins were involved at the start of the road when football success commenced at Junior A level in 2011, it would a fitting recognition if they were to lead the club to Senior ranks, not an easy task but achievable,” said Kearns.