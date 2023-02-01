‘We can’t concede goals like that and expect to win these games’ says Cork boss John Cleary

A bit of déjà vu for John Cleary as he yet again faced the waiting media to explain what happened to his Cork side, this time against Meath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday.

After leading at the break and looking like a side that could, and perhaps should, push on after the break, Cork were blown away in the second half and ultimately lost out by four points. Most worryingly of all it could have been more.

Cork did well in the opening exchanges but suffered a shock early on, something that kept happening and ultimately resulted in Cork losing.

“Meath got their goals and that ultimately was the difference,” said Cleary from the comfort of the press room.

“We were disappointed we weren’t up more at half-time. We did control it. The game went into a stage it was there for the taking. We made a bad mistake for the vital goal, their second goal, coming out of defence.

“I thought we were still relatively in control, but that knocked us back big time and it gave Meath a big lifeline. From that to the end of the game, we were playing catch-up.”

While it is never easy to accept defeat, Cleary was gracious as he identified that Meath were better on the day and did what was needed to take the spoils.

“They [Meath] probably deservedly won it in the end. Goals win games. They got three. We didn’t get any though we scored 19 points, but it wasn’t to be. We can’t concede goals like that and expect to win these games.”

There is no doubting that the overall emotion for the manger and his charges at the final whistle was disappointment Cleary was able to pick up things from the 70+ minutes to build on – those positives will need to be brought to the fore in the coming weeks.

“I thougth some of our play in the first half was good and even some of our defending at times was good. We won a lot of our own kick-outs in the crowded areas.”

Cleary was rightly pleased with the contribution of his talisman, 14 points from Sherlock as well as some other classy scores helped Cork’s cause.

“In fairness Steven Sherlock’s free-taking was excellent. Some of our point-taking was excellent. I suppose that was a positive.”

Obviously, with a loss comes negatives and front and centre in this regard was the score line conceded to the Royals.

“Going on the other side we have to look on how we conceded 3-14. Some of them were individual mistakes, some of them were good Meath play. That’s what it ultimately came down to.”

Cork may not have goaled on the day but they had their chances, as did Meath – difference was obvious at the final whistle. Cork had a great chance when Colm O’Callaghan went through on goal and when his initial effort was saved Seán Powter looked certain to net – but Meath’s keeper had other ideas.

“It looked like it [O’Callaghan’s effort] was gone in the first time and it broke to Seán [Powter] only someone got back on the line. Now in fairness, they [Meath] had something like that in the first half as well. We probably needed that goal to go in to set us up. We were a bit out of shape for their third, but that was due to us pushing on too."

Cleary has had to manage more than a few players away with the colleges in recent weeks, which has been less than ideal preparing for the Allianz National League.

“In recent weeks we have has 13 players away with their colleges. We have known that this would be the case for a while now and it’s not an excuse, it’s just the reality.

“It didn’t help that so many were plying mid-week and so many had extra-time on Wednesday night, but look it is only for another few weeks so we will see how things are after that.”

Cleary will need to get his camp back on track over the coming days as Cork look to bounce back from what will be considered on Leeside as a poor loss to Meath – that will be Cleary’s first major challenge as Cork’s new football manager.