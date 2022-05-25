‘We are nowhere near the finished article’ – Cork captain Mark Coleman targeting further improvement

Mark Coleman of Cork looks for a replacement hurl during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Tipperary and Cork at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There were few if any eyebrows raised when Mark Coleman was named as Cork’s senior hurling captain for 2022 at the start of the current season.

The Blarney man has impressed all since he first donned the Cork jersey at minor level in 2015 and now, as the lead player in Cork hurling, the task of liaising with the media falls on his shoulders – and based on last Sunday’s post-match interviews, the captain is a natural.

“They hit us hard in the first three or four minutes, but we stuck to our own plan and just dug in, so we were delighted to come out with the result,” said Coleman.

“No matter what, whether you go three points, six points down or six points up, you just try to fall back on your game plan and that’s what we do.

“We never really panic and just try to fall back on the things that we’re good at and what work for us. That’s what we’ve been trying to do and when you add that to the game plan it helps you out of those kinds of sticky situations.”

The win over Tipperary sees Cork through to the All-Ireland Preliminary-Quarter Finals – something that didn’t look like becoming a reality three weeks earlier.

“We were poor, to be fair, in the first two games but we took the learnings from them and we came out and turned it around in the last two. Thankfully, it worked out the way it did and we’re out of the group.

“There had to be improvement – we knew that we didn’t play to our own standards and when you don’t meet your standards you have to ask why.

“There have to be those conversations and it’s not even that they’re hard, it’s just to take the learnings from it really, more than anything – what went wrong and how to fix it. It’s the same as any poor performance, that’s what you do.

“After us winning in Waterford, that gave Tipp a lifeline, so we knew that they were going to come out all guns blazing, which they did. It was just about getting out of the blocks again and making sure we didn’t give them a goal chance.

“We were up by 10 half-time and it’s about making sure that you keep that at least keep the scoreboard ticking over. If you can do that then for everyone you get, they have to get two, so that was the plan, to keep them at arm’s length.”

Despite Cork’s dominant position at half time it was obvious that Tipperary were going to throw something at the Rebels, so Coleman and his crew were taking nothing for granted.

“We knew coming out at the start of the second half that if we gave them the same start as they had in the first, we’d be under pressure again.”

Coleman and his colleagues may try to keep the impact of press and public criticism outside the camp, but inevitably some gets in.

“We just try to keep the outside out. It’s important in this type of format that you keep tight as a group. You know that there are going to be chances, that’s what makes it a good format, so we never panicked.”

Cork will face Antrim or Kerry in three weeks’ time with the winner scheduled to take on the losers of the Leinster Final in the quarter-final proper, but Coleman is clear Cork are not looking past the next day – and acknowledges his side are far from world beaters yet,

“We won two games – we are nowhere near the finished article. Last year was probably the first year in a long time that we put a few performances back to back in knock-out games.

“It’s not something we spoke about, but I suppose when you’re in the heat of championship like that, having that experience of knock-out games can’t be a bad thing anyway.

“It’s tough when you’re losing games, but we knew that there were some obvious learnings there. You try to look after the big rocks first and if you can get them right and see where the performance goes after that, that’s the main thing. Once we got those things right, the big things that were wrong, the performances started coming, last week and this week.

“There’s still a lot to work on for the next three weeks, we’re nowhere near the finished article so there’s still work to be done.”

While Cork still have a long road ahead there is little doubting that for Coleman and this current Cork side, the next few days will be sweeter than many of the ones that have gone before.